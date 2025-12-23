Mumbai Sunburn Festival 2025: 5 Held As Police Bust Mobile Theft At Sewri, Recover 19 High-End Phones | All Details Here

Mumbai: Several cases of mobile phone theft were reported during the recently held Sunburn Festival in Mumbai’s Infinity Bay in Sewri, which prompted swift action by the police. A total of 19 high-end mobile phones and a car allegedly used in the crime were recovered, with the total value at Rs 19.14 lakh. The official said members of a gang stole the mobile phones of a few spectators by mingling in the huge crowd, leading to the registration of two cases and the formation of two special teams.

Mumbai hosted its first-ever Sunburn Festival from December 19 to 21, attracting over 15,000 music enthusiasts across three days. The electronic dance music (EDM) event featured global artists such as David Guetta, Sara Landry, with Swedish DJ Axwell headlining the finale.

Amid the celebrations, police received complaints of mobile phones being stolen from spectators during the crowded performances.

In the first case, a breakthrough was achieved on December 20 when police personnel patrolling the area nabbed a man, identified as Udugulappa Dasa Bhovi (24), a resident of Karnataka, after a chase. The police recovered four high-end mobile phones from him.

In a separate operation, police seized 15 stolen mobile phones from four people found inside a car parked in Indira Nagar, Sewri. The four accused, identified as Shahbaz Bhole Khan (28), Mohitkumar Patel (25), Nikhil Jadhav (19), and Maheshkumar Kumbhar (20) and were all residents of Delhi.

Previous Cases Of Theft During Mumbai Concerts

There has been an increase in theft cases at high-profile concerts in Mumbai. During the Travis Scott concert, twenty-four mobile phones and 12 gold chains were allegedly stolen during a concert. The two-day Rolling Loud concert in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar also witnessed a major theft incident as unidentified thieves broke in and reportedly stole four gold chains worth Rs 10.50 lakh.

During the Enrique Iglesias concert in Mumbai, at least 73 mobile phones, collectively valued at Rs 23.85 lakh, were stolen. The concert, held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), drew over 25,000 fans.

(With PTI Inputs)

