 Pune: Bhosari Worker Found Dead With Throat Slit; Police Detain Accused From Mumbai
Pune: Bhosari Worker Found Dead With Throat Slit; Police Detain Accused From Mumbai

The deceased worker has been identified as Deepak Kumar Prajapati (40, Bhosari). His brother Rahul Kumar Prajapati (29, Bhosari) complained to the Bhosari Police Station. The police detained the accused, Vishnu Prajapati (26, Bhosari), from Mumbai. The deceased, the complainant and the accused are all natives of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
Pune: Bhosari Worker Found Dead With Throat Slit; Police Detain Accused From Mumbai

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A worker was murdered by having his throat slit with a sharp weapon in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhosari area on Monday morning. The accused was detained in the wee hours of Tuesday in Mumbai, and the reported reason behind this murder was anger over unpaid borrowed money.

The deceased worker has been identified as Deepak Kumar Prajapati (40, Bhosari). His brother Rahul Kumar Prajapati (29, Bhosari) complained to the Bhosari Police Station. The police detained the accused, Vishnu Prajapati (26, Bhosari), from Mumbai. The deceased, the complainant and the accused are all natives of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Ghorpade, in charge of Bhoari Police Station, said that the complainant Rahul Kumar’s brother, Deepak Kumar Prajapati, lived in Bhosari’s Shanti Nagar area with his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

The deceased worked at a private company in the Indrayani Nagar area of Bhosari. Deepak Kumar went to work as usual on Sunday morning but did not return home until late at night. Around 7:00 AM on Monday, Deepak Kumar's body was found at Bailgada Ghat with his throat slit. Local residents informed the police about the matter.

When the matter was reported, Bhosari police rushed to the scene immediately. It was revealed that Deepak Kumar died due to wounds inflicted by a sharp weapon on his throat. The police conducted a technical analysis, which pointed to Vishnu Prajapati as the killer. As a result, a police team went to Mumbai and took Vishnu Prajapati into custody.

Police said that the accused, Vishnu Prajapati, also worked at a private company. He had lent money to Deepak Kumar Prajapati. Vishnu was angry with Deepak Kumar because the money was not being returned. Out of that anger, he attacked Deepak Kumar’s throat with a blade. Deepak Kumar died in the attack, after which Vishnu Prajapati fled to Mumbai. The police tracked him down and took him into custody on Tuesday morning.

