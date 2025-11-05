 Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan Gymnasts Shine With Record 18 Medals At 14th Acrobatic Asian Championship In Goa
Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan Gymnasts Shine With Record 18 Medals At 14th Acrobatic Asian Championship In Goa

The academy also clinched Runner-up up titles in both the Senior and Junior team championships and a Second Runner-up trophy in the Youth category, reinforcing its standing as one of India’s leading gymnastics institutions.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi Updated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:57 PM IST
article-image

Gymnasts from Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan Acrobatic Gymnastics Academy delivered a stellar performance at the 14th Acrobatic Asian Championship, held in Goa from October 31 to November 2, 2025, bagging an impressive 18 medals — 3 Gold, 9 Silver, and 6 Bronze.

The academy also clinched Runner-up up titles in both the Senior and Junior team championships and a Second Runner-up trophy in the Youth category, reinforcing its standing as one of India’s leading gymnastics institutions.

The championship witnessed participation from eight nations, including Kazakhstan, DPR Korea, and Hong Kong China. Despite tough competition, the Indian gymnasts from the academy showcased outstanding technique, balance, and teamwork across all age groups.

Head Coach Rahul Sasane, who also served as the official coach for the Indian contingent, expressed immense pride in the team’s achievement.

“This is a historic moment for Indian acrobatic gymnastics. For 27 years, we’ve worked to build this program, and seeing our athletes stand on the podium among established nations is deeply fulfilling. Their dedication and passion have brought this moment of glory,” said Sasane.

The academy’s remarkable 18-medal feat has brought widespread recognition to Indian acrobatic gymnastics and stands as a milestone for the sport’s development in the country.

Fellow Head Coach Sunil Ranpise lauded the team’s depth and consistency.

“The energy and synergy our gymnasts displayed were phenomenal. Every athlete contributed to this collective success. Winning team runner-up titles in both senior and junior categories speaks volumes about our growing strength and talent pool,” Ranpise added.

Established over two decades ago, the Shree Narayan Acharya Vidyaniketan Acrobatic Gymnastics Academy has become a cradle for budding gymnasts, producing several national and international champions under the mentorship of veteran coaches Rahul Sasane and Sunil Ranpise. The academy continues to promote fitness, discipline, and sporting excellence among young athletes.

Yogesh Pawar, who served as an International Jury and Technical Committee Member during the championship, emphasized the dual pride of hosting and excelling at such a prestigious event.

“Successfully hosting an international championship is an achievement in itself. It highlights India’s capability on the global gymnastics map. I am proud of how our athletes performed and how smoothly the event was organized,” Pawar said.

