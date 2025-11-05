Mumbai News: 280 Illegal Slum Structures Demolished In Malvani, 10,000 Sq. Metres Of State Land Freed

Mumbai News: 280 Illegal Slum Structures Demolished In Malvani | Saurabh Pandey

Mumbai: In a major demolition drive jointly carried out by the Mumbai Suburban Collector’s office and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), around 280 unauthorised slum structures were cleared in Malvani at Malad (West). The operation, conducted over the past two days, freed approximately 10,000 square metres of state-owned land.

In this operation the encroachments around Ali Lake, a natural water body, were also removed, making the lake area completely encroachment-free. A senior official said, "Some of these encroachments were not mere shanties but 2–3 storey permanent structures. For the first time, the administration utilised satellite imagery to identify encroachments that occurred after 2011, initiating action to remove them effectively.

The demolition operations were carried out with the support of heavy machinery and a dedicated workforce provided by the BMC, all conducted under police protection. Authorities have stated that such measures will continue in the area to prevent further illegal constructions and to safeguard public land.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/