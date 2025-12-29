 Navi Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Recruitment Agency Promising Fake Overseas Jobs; 7 Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Recruitment Agency Promising Fake Overseas Jobs; 7 Booked

Navi Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Recruitment Agency Promising Fake Overseas Jobs; 7 Booked

Navi Mumbai police busted an illegal recruitment agency, Goodwill Global Consultancy, for cheating people with false promises of overseas jobs. The agency operated without a valid licence from the Ministry of External Affairs. Seven people were booked under the Emigration Act and other relevant laws, and notices were issued to them as the probe continues.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Recruitment Agency Promising Fake Overseas Jobs; 7 Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police have busted an illegal recruitment agency allegedly involved in cheating people with the promise of lucrative jobs overseas, an official said on Monday.

The Navi Mumbai crime branch and Vashi police on Saturday raided the office of "Goodwill Global Consultancy", which has been operating without authorisation from the Ministry of External Affairs, the official said.

He said that an FIR was registered under section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relevant provisions of the Emigration Act against seven persons based on a complaint by an assistant section officer from the Ministry of External Affairs (Protector of Emigrants), Mumbai.

Read Also
Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Masquerading As Railway Ticket Inspector On Tapovan Express
article-image

A probe has revealed that the accused were conducting recruitment activities for foreign jobs without a valid licence from the Ministry of External Affairs, the official said.

FPJ Shorts
Dehradhun Tripura Student Killing: Anjel Chakma Assaulted With Knives & Metal Kada, Suffers Right-Side Paralysis; Latest Revelation In The Case
Dehradhun Tripura Student Killing: Anjel Chakma Assaulted With Knives & Metal Kada, Suffers Right-Side Paralysis; Latest Revelation In The Case
'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives' Remark In Ex-RCB Owner's Birthday Party
'I Have The Highest Respect For..': IPL Founder Lalit Modi Apologises After 'Biggest Fugitives' Remark In Ex-RCB Owner's Birthday Party
'Had Faith In Supreme Court': Unnao Rape Survivor's 1st Reaction After SC Stays Kuldeep Sengar's Bail, Demands 'Death Penalty' For Convict
'Had Faith In Supreme Court': Unnao Rape Survivor's 1st Reaction After SC Stays Kuldeep Sengar's Bail, Demands 'Death Penalty' For Convict
Railway Stocks Stage Strong Comeback, ₹66,500 Crore Added Ahead Of Union Budget Hopes
Railway Stocks Stage Strong Comeback, ₹66,500 Crore Added Ahead Of Union Budget Hopes

Seven persons associated with the firm have been issued notices under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, he said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Recruitment Agency Promising Fake Overseas Jobs; 7 Booked

Navi Mumbai Police Bust Illegal Recruitment Agency Promising Fake Overseas Jobs; 7 Booked

Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Masquerading As Railway Ticket Inspector On Tapovan Express

Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Masquerading As Railway Ticket Inspector On Tapovan Express

Navi Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹32 Lakh In JNPT Job Scam; One Booked

Navi Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹32 Lakh In JNPT Job Scam; One Booked

'Touch Us Now, & We Will Retort In Kind': Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj Warns Over Assault On...

'Touch Us Now, & We Will Retort In Kind': Jain Monk Nileshchandra Maharaj Warns Over Assault On...

BMC Elections 2026: Major Setback For NCP-SP Ahead Of Civic Polls As Party's Mumbai President Rakhee...

BMC Elections 2026: Major Setback For NCP-SP Ahead Of Civic Polls As Party's Mumbai President Rakhee...