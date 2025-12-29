 Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Masquerading As Railway Ticket Inspector On Tapovan Express
A 27-year-old man, Surendra Rajendra Maurya from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested for impersonating a railway ticket inspector on the Tapovan Express traveling between Manmad and CSMT in Maharashtra. The fake inspector was caught after a passenger alerted the chief ticket inspector. A case was filed under the Railways Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for personating a public servant.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 27-Year-Old Man Arrested For Masquerading As Railway Ticket Inspector On Tapovan Express | Representational Image

Thane: A 27-year-old man was arrested after he was caught masquerading as a railway ticket inspector onboard an express train in Maharashtra's Thane district, the government railway police said on Monday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on the Tapovan Express plying between Manmad and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on December 26, an official said.

Surendra Rajendra Maurya, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was nabbed after a passenger informed a chief ticket inspector (CTI) that another official had been checking tickets in a different compartment.

article-image

Knowing no other inspector was assigned to the train, CTI and his colleagues confronted Maurya at Kasara station and realised he was an imposter.

A case was registered against the accused under the Railways Act and Section 204 (personating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

