 Navi Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹32 Lakh In JNPT Job Scam; One Booked
Navi Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹32 Lakh In JNPT Job Scam; One Booked

A 34-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was cheated of Rs 32 lakh with a fake job offer as Export Assistant Manager at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). The accused, Rishabh Rajesh Mhatre, allegedly used forged recruitment documents to lure the victim and took payments in instalments from March to December 2024. Vashi police have registered a case and are investigating.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 03:23 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Crime: 34-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹32 Lakh In JNPT Job Scam; One Booked | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: A 34-year-old man from Navi Mumbai was allegedly cheated of Rs 32 lakh with a promise of a job at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), police said on Monday.

The Vashi police have registered a case against Rishabh Rajesh Mhatre, a resident of Uran, under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 336(3) (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

He said that the fraud occurred between March and December 2024 when the alleged accused lured the complainant, a resident of Ulwe, with an offer for the post of "Export Assistant Manager" at JNPT, and created and presented forged documents related to the recruitment process.

Over several months, the complainant was coerced into paying a total of Rs 32 lakh in instalments, and the complainant realised he had been duped when the job did not materialise, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, and a probe is underway, he added.

