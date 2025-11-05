Mumbai News: Mehendi Row At Chembur's St Anthony Girls’ High School Sparks Parental, Political Outrage; Education Dept Orders Inquiry

Mehendi Row At Chembur's St Anthony Girls’ High School Sparks Parental, Political Outrage; Education Dept Orders Inquiry |

A controversy erupted at St. Anthony Girls’ High School in Chembur after several students were allegedly barred from entering classrooms for having mehendi (henna) designs on their hands following the Diwali holidays. The incident triggered outrage among parents and political parties, prompting an inquiry by the Education Department.

School Denies Allegations of Discrimination

According to sources, several students returned from the Diwali break with traces of mehendi still visible. It was alleged that the school administration checked students’ hands and, citing school rules, refused entry into classrooms. The girls were reportedly made to sit outside, angering parents and local political outfits, including the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

In a written explanation to the Education Department, the school denied all allegations, stating that no discrimination or mistreatment occurred. “The following students were seated in the open hall those without valid leave notes, those who had forgotten ID cards, those not in full uniform, those with mehendi on their palms, and those returning after illness without a medical fitness certificate,” the statement said.

The school further clarified that the students were comfortably seated in an open hall under teacher supervision. It added that parents were contacted to provide missing documents, after which the students were sent back to class.

MNS Calls School’s Response ‘False and Misleading’

The MNS, however, refuted the school’s explanation. “The administration is lying,” said MNS general secretary Karna Dunbale. “I am an eyewitness. Twenty-three students were not seated in an open hall but made to sit on the floor in an open area. Only after we intervened did the management apologize.”

Dunbale further alleged that the principal and three female staff members were present during the incident, and parents faced unnecessary humiliation.

Education Department Issues Warning to School

Following parent complaints on November 4, the Education Inspector of Chembur North, Mushtaq Shaikh, issued a notice to the school seeking a written clarification. After reviewing the response, the department directed the management to ensure such incidents do not recur and to handle disciplinary matters with greater sensitivity.

Debate Over Cultural Sensitivity in Schools

The “mehendi controversy” has reignited discussions about the balance between school discipline and cultural expression. While the administration maintains that its actions were procedural, parents and activists argue that cultural understanding and empathy must be integral to school discipline.