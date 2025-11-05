No More Queues: Uber Introduces Digital Metro Ticketing For Mumbai Line 1

Uber Introduces Digital Metro Ticketing For Mumbai Line 1 |

Uber has launched metro ticketing in Mumbai, with Metro Line 1 tickets now available on the Uber app. This follows recent successful launches in Delhi and Chennai announced earlier this year.

Now, commuters on Mumbai’s Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar corridor will now be able to discover, purchase, and use metro tickets without leaving the Uber app - simplifying travel and eliminating long ticket queues, following a partnership between Uber, Mumbai Metro One, and ONDC Network.

Shiva Shailendran, Director – Consumer Growth, Uber India & South Asia, said: “Bringing metro ticketing to the Uber app in Mumbai means less waiting, fewer hassles, and more control for riders. This is another step in our journey to make urban travel truly end-to-end - from planning to payment to commute - while supporting the city’s growing public-transport network.”

Nitin Nair, Senior Executive Director, ONDC, said: “The integration of metro ticketing on the Uber app through the ONDC Network demonstrates how India’s Digital Public Infrastructure can power everyday convenience at population scale. After Delhi and Chennai, we’re delighted to enable in-app metro ticketing for Mumbaikars with Uber, further strengthening open digital ecosystems for public transport.”

Payments for metro ticketing will be supported exclusively via UPI, reinforcing Uber’s commitment to advancing digital inclusion and India’s Digital Public Infrastructure. Alongside ticketing, the Uber app will soon provide real-time service updates, station information, and route-planning tools to help commuters navigate efficiently.

