 Mumbai Monorail Derails During Test Run At Wadala Depot, Sparks Fresh Safety Concerns - VIDEO
The front portion of a monorail train reportedly derailed while switching tracks .Fortunately, no passengers were on board at the time. "Two technical staff members who were inside the monorail during the routine trial were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported" said an official.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Safety concerns surrounding the Mumbai Monorail resurfaced on Wednesday morning during a trail run.

Fire and rescue teams were rushed to the site soon after the mishap to secure the area and ensure there was no further risk. Sources said that a technical glitch during track switching may have triggered the derailment, though the exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), which operates the service through the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd. (MMMOCL), acknowledged the incident in a statement.

Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon
Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune
'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune

“Passenger safety is our highest priority,” an official said. “The trial was part of an ongoing advanced system technology upgradation program. The incident occurred during testing of the new Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signaling technology, implemented by Medha SMH Rail Pvt. Ltd.”

Officials emphasized that the trials were being conducted in a controlled environment as part of routine safety simulations designed to test system responses in extreme conditions. “Such scenarios are part of standard testing processes to ensure complete preparedness before actual deployment,” the official added.

MMMOCL assured the commuter that the accident occurred during internal system trials and that regular testing operations remain unaffected. “Commuters are requested not to panic. The situation was immediately brought under control, and no staff or personnel were injured,” the statement said.

Mumbai Metro 9: MMRDA Drops ₹733-Crore Uttan-Dongri Depot Plan Following Local Opposition
article-image

The monorail, which has faced a history of technical glitches, shutdowns, and operational challenges since its launch, has long been under public scrutiny over safety and reliability issues.

"As part of its modernization efforts, MMMOCL has been conducting signaling and systems trials even on holidays to maintain project timelines and minimize inconvenience to commuters. The corporation reiterated its commitment to adopting global safety standards and delivering a “safe, reliable, and technologically advanced” transport system for Mumbai" official further added.

