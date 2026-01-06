 Gorakhpur-Mumbai Train Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat; Security Sweep Underway
Panic broke out on the Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Express after a bomb threat led to the train being stopped and evacuated at Mau station, Uttar Pradesh. Security forces conducted thorough searches to ensure passenger safety. This incident adds to recent bomb threat alerts disrupting several Indian trains, prompting heightened security measures across railway routes.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Gorakhpur: Panic erupted on the Gorakhpur-Lokmanya Tilak Express on Tuesday following a bomb threat, prompting swift action from security agencies. Senior police officials, including the Superintendent of Police (SP), along with the entire police force, rushed to the scene. The train was immediately stopped at Mau railway station in Uttar Pradesh and evacuated, and a thorough search operation was launched.

All passengers were asked to disembark as a precautionary measure while security personnel conducted a detailed inspection of the coaches. The train was en route from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai, Maharashtra) when the alert was received.

TTE Ram Prabhav Yadav's Statement

Speaking to IANS, Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) Ram Prabhav Yadav said, “We received information about a possible bomb threat. With great effort, the train was stopped, and passengers were evacuated, after which the checking process began.”

He further added, “Passenger safety is our top priority. The checking is currently underway, and all passengers have been moved to a safe location. We are requesting everyone not to panic. Once all procedures are completed, passengers will be allowed to continue their journey on the same train.”

Meanwhile, security teams, including local police, Government Railway Police (GRP), and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, continued their search operations to ensure there was no threat to passenger safety.

This incident comes amid a series of similar bomb threat alerts reported across railway stations in recent months.

On November 26, 2025, panic spread at Ajmer railway station in Rajasthan after information was received about a possible bomb threat to the Dadar Express. GRP and RPF teams, along with additional jawans, carried out an extensive search of the station premises. The train was halted for nearly three hours, and police detained three suspicious youths for questioning.

Earlier, on November 18, 2025, the Kashi-Dadar Express was halted at Bhadohi railway station in Uttar Pradesh after authorities received information about a bomb or a suspected object on board.

On November 16, 2025, panic gripped passengers aboard the Nizamuddin-bound Shridham Express following an alert that a bomb had been planted in one of the general coaches. The warning, first communicated to railway officials in Bhopal, led to heightened security checks along the train’s route from Jabalpur to Delhi.

The 12192 Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Shridham Express was halted at several stations for inspections before reaching Mathura Junction, where a full-scale search operation was conducted. Officials had stated that the alert specifically mentioned a general coach, resulting in extensive checks and delays.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

