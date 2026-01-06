 'Got Locked In Our Own Balcony At 3 Am': Here's How Blinkit Delivery Guy Came To Pune's Man Rescue At Midnight
Viral

A Pune man and his friends went viral after accidentally locking themselves on their balcony at 3am. With their parents asleep inside, they called a Blinkit delivery agent for help. Calmly guided over the phone, the agent unlocked the house and rescued them, turning a potentially stressful situation into a hilarious viral moment

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
mihteeor/Instagram

A group of friends in Pune had an unforgettable night after accidentally locking themselves out on their own balcony, triggering a chain of events that quickly turned into viral internet comedy.

How a late-night mishap turned viral

The incident came to light after Instagram user Mihir Gahukar shared a video describing their bizarre situation. The on-screen text read, “We got locked in our own balcony at 3am, so we did this.” What followed was a creative solution that left social media users both amused and impressed.

Stuck outside on the balcony in the early hours of the morning, the friends faced a major problem, their parents were sleeping inside the house, unaware of the situation. With no way to unlock the door or risk waking everyone up, panic could have easily set in. Instead, they chose to stay calm and think smart.

Calling Blinkit for an unusual rescue

Rather than calling neighbours or emergency services, the group reached out to a Blinkit delivery agent, who happened to be nearby. In a phone call captured in the video, one of the friends can be heard patiently explaining the situation and guiding the delivery partner step by step.

The instructions were precise, where the spare key was kept, how to unlock the main door quietly, and how to reach the balcony without disturbing anyone. The delivery agent listened carefully and followed each step with remarkable composure.

Netizen's reaction

The video then cuts to the Blinkit agent entering the house and making his way toward the balcony. The moment he appears, the trapped friends burst into laughter, visibly relieved as the absurdity of the situation finally sinks in.

What could have turned into a stressful night instead became a moment of real-life humour, the kind the internet instantly connects with.

Internet reacts

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and reactions. Many imagined how awkward things could have become if the parents had woken up mid-rescue. Others applauded the delivery agent’s helpfulness and calm attitude.

One user commented that the agent deserved a generous tip, calling him the “real MVP of the night,” while another joked about how the situation could have gone terribly wrong but somehow worked out perfectly.

