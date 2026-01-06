Mumbai Traffic Update: Diversions Announced In Andheri On C D Barfiwala Road & Veera Desai Road Due To Construction Work | Check Alternate Routes

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters in Andheri due to major infrastructure works at two locations. The northbound carriageway of C. D. Barfiwala Road will remain shut for flyover pillar construction, while Veera Desai Road will be closed due to demolition and reconstruction of the bridge over Mogra Nala.

C. D. Barfiwala advisory

The northbound carriageway of C. D. Barfiwala Road between Tipu Sultan Junction and Gulmohar Junction will be temporarily closed. Alternate Route: Vehicles on this route can take a left turn at Tipu Sultan Junction and proceed via Juhu Lane-Juned Nagar-Gulmohar Junction, and further towards J.V. P.D.

According to the official notification, these temporary traffic arrangements will remain in force until the completion of the flyover pillar installation work.

Traffic advisory at Veera Desai Road due to bridge work

As the bridge over Mogra Nala at Veera Desai Road, Dhake Colony has become dilapidated, it will be demolished and reconstructed. Due to the demolition work, traffic at the said location will be completely closed.

Road closure: The stretch of Veera Desai Road from Gopinath Munde Garden to Garden Court will be temporarily closed for all types of vehicles.

Alternate Route: Vehicles proceeding on the southbound carriageway of Veera Desai Road will be diverted via Court Yard Junction - Chitrakoot Junction - New Link Road. While vehicles coming via J. P. Road will be diverted to New Link Road instead of Veera Desai Road, they can proceed further towards their respective destinations.

The said notification will remain in force until the demolition and reconstruction work of the bridge over the Mogra Nala is completed.

