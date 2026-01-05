BMC Elections 2026 Traffic Advisory: THIS Goregaon West Road To Be One-Way From Jan 14–16, Check Alternate Route

Mumbai: In view of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory for commuters to ensure a smooth and secure polling process in Goregaon West. According to the Traffic Police, the road from Unnat Nagar No. 2 to Kamubaba Road Junction will become one-way for all vehicles.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the official notification, a strong room has been set up at the Municipal School, Unnat Nagar No. 2, on S.V. Road, Goregaon (West), for Ward Nos. 50 to 58 under the P/South Division. The facility will be used for the distribution of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and their collection after polling concludes.

When will the restrictions be in place?

The restriction will be in force from 7 am on January 14 until midnight on January 16.

One Way Traffic Restriction and Alternate Route

During this period, the road from Unnat Nagar No. 2 to Kamubaba Road Junction shall be one-way for all vehicles. Alternate Route: Vehicles coming from M.G. Road towards Unnat Nagar No. 1 and 2 have been advised to take a left turn and then a right at Kamubaba Chowk Road, proceeding towards their destination via S.V. Road.

BMC Elections 2026

Elections for 227 seats of the BMC will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes is scheduled on January 16. A total of 1,03,44,315 voters will exercise their voting rights in the BMC Election 2026, with 10,231 polling stations set up across Mumbai. To boost voter turnout, 702 polling stations will be located in housing societies, 181 in enclosed spaces, 312 in semi-enclosed areas, and 209 in open spaces. A total of 5,143 polling stations will be set up in private buildings, including 2,710 in enclosed spaces, 1,378 in semi-enclosed areas, and 1,055 in open locations



To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

