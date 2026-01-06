Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched: The 700 SUV Facelift Comes With More Tech, Same Power; Mumbai Prices Range From ₹16.14 Lakh To ₹30.18 Lakh |

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra officially launched the highly anticipated XUV 7XO in India, marking a significant evolution of its flagship SUV (formerly the XUV700). Following the new naming convention established by the XUV 3XO, the 7XO brings a heavy dose of digitalisation, a futuristic cabin and sharpened aesthetics to the premium SUV segment.

Prices In Mumbai

In the Mumbai market, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is positioned competitively, though on-road costs are slightly higher due to local taxes and registration. The introductory ex-showroom prices (applicable for the first 40,000 bookings) start at Rs 13.66 lakh for the base petrol and Rs 14.96 lakh for the diesel.

The on-road prices in Mumbai for the XUV 7XO start at approximately Rs 16.14 lakh for the base petrol variant and go up to Rs 30.18 lakh for the top-of-the-line diesel automatic with All-Wheel Drive (AWD). These figures include local registration (RTO) charges and insurance, which are notably higher in Maharashtra compared to the national ex-showroom prices that start at Rs 13.66 lakh.

The XUV 7XO introduces a bold new design language inspired by Mahindra’s latest electric vehicle lineup. The exterior features a reworked front fascia with C-shaped LED DRLs, a revised grille with vertical elements, and connected LED tail lamps that create a modern, pixelated lighting signature. Higher trims now ride on new 19-inch alloy wheels, giving the SUV a more assertive and premium stance on the road.

What's Inside The Cabin?

Inside the cabin, the XUV 7XO sets a new benchmark with its 'Triple-Screen' dashboard layout. This includes a 10.25-inch digital driver’s cluster and two 12.3-inch high-definition touchscreens, one for central infotainment and a first-in-segment dedicated screen for the front passenger. The technological suite is further enhanced by an advanced 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, built-in ChatGPT for AI-driven voice assistance, and a 540-degree camera system for effortless parking.

What's Under The Hood?

Performance remains a core strength, with the SUV retaining its powerful engine options: a 2.0-litre turbo petrol producing 197 bhp and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel delivering up to 182 bhp. Safety continues to be a priority, as the vehicle has achieved a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. It comes equipped with Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and seven airbags. Bookings are officially set to open on January 14, 2026, with deliveries for higher variants expected to begin shortly thereafter.

