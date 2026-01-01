 Mahindra Reports 25% Growth In Auto Sales To 86,090 Units In December 2025, Tractor Sales Surge 39%
Mahindra & Mahindra recorded 25% YoY growth in total auto sales at 86,090 units in December 2025. Passenger vehicles rose 23% to 50,946 units, commercial vehicles jumped 34% to 24,786 units. Tractor sales soared 39% to 31,859 units, with domestic sales up 37% and exports 78%, driven by improved cash flows, favorable harvests, and healthy Rabi sowing.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year growth in automobile sales at 86,090 units, including exports, in December 2025.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 23 per cent at 50,946 units in December 2025, as compared to 41,424 units in the same month of 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing. Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 24,786, a growth of 34 per cent year-on-year, it added.

"The calendar year 2025 ended on a positive note, with Mahindra clocking its highest-ever volumes in both SUVs and LCVs (over 3.5T) segments, a significant milestone for the company," M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said. In the farm equipment business, M&M said its total tractor sales during December 2025 were at 31,859 units, as against 22,943 units for the same period in 2024.

Domestic tractor sales were at 30,210 units last month, as against 22,019 units in December 2024, reflecting a 37 per cent year-on-year growth. Exports for the month stood at 1,649 units, up 78 per cent year-on-year, the company said. "Cash flow availability in the market has improved, supported by favorable crop yields following the Kharif harvest. "Additionally, conducive weather conditions and healthy reservoir levels have contributed to an increase in Rabi sowing acreage, which is expected to sustain tractor demand in the coming months," M&M President - Farm Equipment Business, Veejay Nakra said.

