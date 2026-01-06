'Owaisi Ke Pajame Ka Nada Kheench Kar..': Maha Minister Nitesh Rane Dares AIMIM Chief Over Remarks Over Love Jihad Ahead Of BMC Polls | Video

Mumbai: In a move that has escalated communal tensions in Maharashtra, BJP MLA and Minister Nitesh Rane has issued a graphic and inflammatory warning to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Speaking at a public gathering, Rane used highly provocative language, threatening to physically drag Owaisi by his "pajama string" (pajama ka naada) to witness the alleged effects of "Love Jihad". A video of his controversial statement has surfaced on the internet ahead of the BMC elections 2026.

I Will Pull The String Of His Pajama: Nitesh Rane

The Kankavli MLA, known for his history of incendiary rhetoric, directed his latest outburst toward the Hyderabad MP while discussing the controversial 'Love Jihad' conspiracy theory. Rane challenged Owaisi to name a time and place, stating he would personally escort him to see the ruined lives of Hindu women.

"If Owaisi wants to see what Love Jihad is, I will pull the string of his pajama and take him to those places," Rane said in a video shared on X by Hindi news portal, News24. "I will show him how the jihadi mentality of people from his own religion is destroying the lives of our Hindu sisters," Rane added.

Rane continued his tirade by mocking the AIMIM leadership, daring them to face him directly. "Tell me the date and the location. I will drag him there and show him the reality," he added, punctuated by slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' from party workers in the background.

Escalating Political Rhetoric

This incident is the latest in a series of confrontations between Rane and the Owaisi brothers. Despite facing over 38 police FIRs, 20 of which are related to hate speech, Rane remains defiant. Rane has frequently targeted the AIMIM, often invoking the '15-minute' remark once made by Akbaruddin Owaisi to justify his own aggressive stance.

The timing of these remarks is particularly sensitive as Maharashtra prepares for upcoming local body elections, including the high-stakes BMC polls. Rane has been vocal about his "Hindutva" agenda, recently pushing for the implementation of a 'Love Jihad' law in Maharashtra, mandatory Marathi language instruction in madrasas and countering 'vote jihad," a term he uses to describe Muslim voting patterns.

