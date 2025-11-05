 Mumbai News: Despite EOI Deadline Extension For Maintenance Of 18 km Cycle Track, BMC Receives No Response
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Despite EOI Deadline Extension For Maintenance Of 18 km Cycle Track, BMC Receives No Response

Mumbai News: Despite EOI Deadline Extension For Maintenance Of 18 km Cycle Track, BMC Receives No Response

Built in 2020 at a cost of Rs 500 crore to promote cycling, the track remains largely unused and has turned into a hotspot for encroachment, illegal dumping, and illicit activities.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
Despite EOI Deadline Extension For Maintenance Of 18 km Cycle Track, BMC Receives No Response | Pexels, File

Despite extending the deadline for Expressions of Interest (EoI) for two-year maintenance of the 18.6 km cycle track built along the Tansa pipeline from Mulund to Sion, the BMC has so far received no response.

No Response Despite Extended Deadline

In early September, the Hydraulic Engineering department of the BMC floated the EOI for biennial maintenance of the cycle track, horticulture work, walkway and service road along trunk mains developed in all three phases under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Built to Promote Cycling, Now a Neglected Stretch

FPJ Shorts
Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon
Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune
'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune

Built in 2020 at a cost of Rs 500 crore to promote cycling, the track remains largely unused and has turned into a hotspot for encroachment, illegal dumping, and illicit activities.

“The EOI deadline has been extended till mid-November. The contract will be given under CSR. So far, we haven’t received any response. Operations of the cycle track is a policy decision. First, we want to appoint a contractor for its maintenance, including gardens, plantations, service road, walkways etc, on the entire cycle track,” a senior BMC officer said.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC Evicts 67 Unauthorised Hawkers From Colaba Causeway To Ease Congestion
article-image

From Demolitions to a Failed Green Project

In 2017, following a Bombay High Court order to remove over 16,000 encroachments along the Tansa pipeline for security reasons, the BMC carried out large-scale demolition drives. To prevent re-encroachment, the civic body launched the ‘Green Wheels Along Blue Lines’ project. In 2018, the BMC approved the construction of the track between Sion and Mulund, connecting nearby suburban railway stations.

Citizens Call It a Waste of Public Money

Instead of promoting cycling or keeping it operational for pedestrian use, the citizens see it as one of the BMC's failed projects, wasting taxpayers' money.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon

Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon

MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department

MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department

'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune

'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune

Mumbai CSMIA Airport's Unused Terminal-1A To Be Demolished Soon Following MMRDA's Nod

Mumbai CSMIA Airport's Unused Terminal-1A To Be Demolished Soon Following MMRDA's Nod

No More Queues: Uber Introduces Digital Metro Ticketing For Mumbai Line 1

No More Queues: Uber Introduces Digital Metro Ticketing For Mumbai Line 1