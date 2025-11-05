Mumbai: BMC Evicts 67 Unauthorised Hawkers From Colaba Causeway To Ease Congestion

Hawkers at Colaba Causeway | FPJ Images

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday cleared 67 unauthorised hawkers from the Colaba Causeway area in South Mumbai as part of its ongoing drive to decongest one of the city’s most popular shopping and tourist stretches. This marks the second such large-scale eviction in just four months, following a similar action in July when 60 unauthorised vendors were removed.

A civic official told The Indian Express that the operation aimed to free public spaces and ease pedestrian and vehicular movement along the narrow stretch that often sees heavy footfall and traffic congestion.

Action Taken After Traffic Department Complaints

According to a senior BMC officer, the latest action was prompted by repeated complaints from the traffic police about narrowing road space and safety hazards caused by encroachments.

“We received complaints from the traffic department that the space on the carriageway had reduced due to hawkers, posing risks to both pedestrians and motorists. Since heavy vehicles like BEST buses use these roads, clearing encroachments was necessary to keep the footpaths and roads clutter-free,” the officer said.

The official confirmed that the anti-hawking drive would continue in the coming weeks as part of a sustained effort to maintain order and accessibility in the busy marketplace.

Former Corporator’s Demand for Strict Action

The move comes after former Colaba corporator Makarand Narwekar wrote to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani earlier this week, demanding immediate removal of illegal stalls from the causeway.

In his letter, Narwekar stated that over half the stalls operating along Colaba Causeway were unauthorised and had completely occupied footpaths meant for pedestrians.

“More than 50 per cent of the stalls at Colaba Causeway are illegal, and rampant encroachments have made the area unsafe and non-walkable. If no visible action is taken within a week, we will be compelled to set up protest stalls outside the BMC’s A Ward office,” Narwekar warned in his letter.

His intervention reportedly added pressure on the civic body to act swiftly.

Legal Context: Bombay HC and Supreme Court Proceedings

In April this year, the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to take action against unauthorised hawkers operating without licences on Colaba Causeway. The BMC had subsequently informed the court that 83 hawkers were officially licensed to operate in the area.

Meanwhile, around 253 hawkers approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from eviction, arguing that they were awaiting regularisation under the Street Vendors Act. The civic officials clarified that no action is currently being taken against these 253 hawkers as the matter is sub judice.

“The BMC is proceeding strictly in accordance with court directions and acting only against those operating without permission,” the official added.

Efforts to Restore Order at Colaba Causeway

Colaba Causeway, one of Mumbai’s most iconic shopping streets, attracts thousands of visitors daily, including tourists and locals. Over the years, the growing number of illegal stalls has choked the footpaths, forcing pedestrians onto the roads and increasing the risk of accidents.

While the BMC’s eviction drive has been welcomed by many residents and commuters, vendors have expressed concerns over the lack of alternative spaces to conduct business. Civic authorities have stated that further planning is underway to strike a balance between livelihood and public convenience.

As the BMC continues its efforts, Mumbai’s famous causeway may finally get some breathing space, at least until the next round of encroachments.