Mumbai: Colaba Residents Give BMC One-Week Ultimatum To Clear Hawkers From Causeway, Warn Of Protest Outside A Ward Office

Hawkers at Colaba Causeway | FPJ Images

Despite orders from the Bombay High court and repeated complaints by the residents of Colaba, the BMC has been failing to address the hawkers menace from Colaba Causeway. The residents of Colaba have written to the BMC, issuing one week's ultimatum for the immediate removal of illegal stalls and encroachments.

Residents Issue Ultimatum to BMC

In a letter addressed to assistant municipal commissioner of A Ward dated October 31, the citizens group, led by former corporator Makrand Narwekar stated that more than 50 percent of the stalls on Colaba Causeway are illegal and the rampant encroachments have made the footpaths 'completely non-walkable and unsafe for pedestrians.' The letter also warns of a symbolic protest if the authorities fail to act within the stipulated time. “In case no visible action is taken within this period, as a mark of protest, we will be compelled to set up stalls outside the A Ward Office to draw attention to this long-standing issue," said Makarand Narwekar, former BJP corporator from Colaba.

Citizens Demand Strict Action

Bella Shal, a Colaba resident said, "We have given the civic body one week's time from the receipt of the letter to act against the illegal structures. We urge BMC to take take immediate and strict action to remove all such illegal stalls and encroachments and make the footpaths walkable for the public."

Safety Concerns and Harassment Complaints

Recently, some of the residents had approached the Colaba police station as the vendors followed one of the citizen activist after she questioned them. Apart from the encroachment, the residents have been complaining against the rowdiness of the hawkers.

Causeway Turning Unsafe for Pedestrians

Residents say the growing encroachments have turned one of South Mumbai’s most popular shopping stretches into a chaotic and unsafe zone. “People are forced to walk on the road because the footpaths are fully occupied by hawkers,” said Mary Mody, another Colaba resident.