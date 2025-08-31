 Maratha Quota Protest: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Guidelines As Traffic Near CSMT Slows, Advises Commuters To Use Alternate Routes
The Maratha agitation at Azad Maidan is causing major traffic disruptions near CSMT junction, prompting police to advise motorists to avoid affected roads and seek alternate routes.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: The ongoing Maratha agitation at Azad Maidan has now spilled over to surrounding areas, causing significant traffic disruption near the CSMT junction and nearby stretches. According to an advisory issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police on Saturday, the presence of large groups of protestors at the CSMT junction has led to congestion, affecting vehicular movement in the area and adjoining routes.

Traffic police advised motorists to avoid affected roads near Azad Maidan and CSMT Junction due to ongoing agitation, recommending alternate routes for reaching their destinations to mitigate traffic impact in the area and surrounding junctions.

The diversion comes amid heavy deployment of police forces in South Mumbai, where key government offices such as Mantralaya are located. Additional police personnel have been stationed at CSMT, Mantralaya, and other sensitive junctions to maintain law and order while also managing the increasing influx of protestors.

Traffic movement in areas like Fort, Marine Lines, and Crawford Market has also been affected, with long delays reported by commuters. Public transport, including BEST buses, has had to reroute services in some pockets. Private motorists, particularly office-goers and weekend travelers, were left struggling as road closures and slow-moving traffic created bottlenecks.

article-image

Authorities have appealed to citizens to remain patient and plan their travel in advance until normalcy is restored. With the agitation showing no immediate signs of conclusion, traffic restrictions are expected to remain in force through the weekend.

Maratha Reservation Morcha

On August 29, 2025, a large protest in Mumbai led by Manoj Jarange demanded reservation for Marathas. Jarange initiated a hunger strike after failed government talks. The Maharashtra government seeks to classify Marathas as Kunbis for OBC status, sparking opposition from the existing OBC community amid inadequate protest facilities.

