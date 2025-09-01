 Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre, Over 1,000 BMC Staff Deployed
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre, Over 1,000 BMC Staff Deployed

As the Maratha quota protest entered its 4th day today, with the first working day of the week, it has been a challenging task for the civic authority to ensure basic sanitation of the area. Until Sunday, 800 sanitation workers were deployed at the protesting site, Azad maidan & premises, however, considering the office goers rush on a working day, the staff has been increased by more than 200.

Devashri Bhujbal Updated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:37 PM IST
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre, Over 1,000 BMC Staff Deployed

Mumbai: As the Maratha quota protest entered its fourth day today, with the first working day of the week, it has been a challenging task for the civic authority to ensure basic sanitation of the area. Until Sunday, 800 sanitation workers were deployed at the protesting site - Azad maidan and premises, however considering the office goers rush on a working day, the staff has been increased by more than 200. 

The BMC has deployed more than 1000 staff from solid waste management department for cleaning the premises, plus atleast 30 staff from the ward office to manage rush. For protestors', atleast 25 tankers of drinking water has been deployed at and near Azad Maidan.

Thousands of agitators continue to stay put at various south Mumbai locations. Adding to the woes has been the rains. The civic body has so far laid five trucks of coarse gravel for ground levelling. To prevent the breeding of insects and mosquitoes in the ground area, continuous fumigation is being carried out by a total of six teams operating at a time.

24-Hour Medical Help Centre Established At Azad Maidan

A 24-hour medical help centre is operational at Azad maidan. On Sunday, as many as 577 protestors took medical aid, while some were referred to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Most of the patients are with complaints of muscle aches, body pains, cold and flu. In case of emergency, patients will be referred to GT Hospital, Nair Hospital, Cama Hospital and Bombay Hospital, the BMC said.

