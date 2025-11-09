Aaditya Thackeray Raises Alarm Over Drone Spotted Near His Mumbai Residence, MMRDA Claims It Was A Survey

Aaditya Thackeray Raises Alarm Over Drone Spotted Near His Mumbai Residence |

Mumbai, November 9: A political row erupted on Sunday morning after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that a drone was spotted hovering near his residence in Mumbai. He took to social media platform X to raise concerns about privacy and security, questioning the intentions behind the activity.

🚨 A drone was caught peeping into our residence this morning and when the media learnt about it, the @MMRDAOfficial is saying it was a survey being done for BKC with permission of the Mumbai Police.



Okay.



⚠️ What survey allows you to peep inside homes and fly out quickly when… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) November 9, 2025

Drone Spotted Over Thackeray Home

In his post, Thackeray alleged that a drone was “caught peeping” into his family residence. The incident reportedly occurred early in the morning, prompting alarm among the residents. He said that once the media began inquiring about the matter, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated that the drone was part of a survey operation in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area and that it had permission from the Mumbai Police.

“Okay,” Thackeray wrote, before launching into a series of pointed questions directed at the civic body and the police.

Thackeray Questions MMRDA’s Explanation

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader questioned the legitimacy of the so-called survey, asking what kind of survey allowed a drone to peer into private homes and leave hastily after being noticed. “Why weren’t residents informed?” he asked, adding that if the MMRDA was indeed conducting a survey, there should have been prior communication with the people living in the vicinity.

He also accused the MMRDA of focusing on irrelevant activities instead of addressing larger issues. “The MMRDA should rather get on the ground and focus on the sham of its work, like the MTHL (Atal Setu), which is an example of its corruption,” Thackeray wrote.

Questions Over Police Permission and Transparency

Thackeray further questioned why residents were not notified even if the drone operation had police clearance. “If the Police gave it permission, why weren’t residents informed?” he asked, tagging both the MMRDA and Mumbai Police in his post.

The incident has raised concerns about transparency and privacy in official survey operations, especially in residential zones. Neither the Mumbai Police nor the MMRDA has issued a detailed statement beyond confirming that the drone was part of an authorised BKC survey.