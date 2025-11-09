 Thane News: Truck Carrying ₹45 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Bhiwandi; Driver Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane News: Truck Carrying ₹45 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Bhiwandi; Driver Arrested

Thane News: Truck Carrying ₹45 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Bhiwandi; Driver Arrested

According to police sources the Nizampur Police received a tip-off that a truck carrying a large consignment of banned gutkha was heading toward Bhiwandi. Acting on the information a police team laid a trap between Vanjarpatti Naka and Kalyan Naka near the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Truck Carrying ₹45 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Bhiwandi; Driver Arrested |Representative image |

Bhiwandi: Despite a statewide ban on the sale and distribution of gutkha in Maharashtra the illegal trade continues to flourish in Bhiwandi city and nearby rural areas. In a major operation the Nizampur Police seized banned gutkha worth 36 lakh being smuggled for sale, along with a truck valued at 9 lakh bringing the total seizure to around 45 lakh.

According to police sources the Nizampur Police received a tip-off that a truck carrying a large consignment of banned gutkha was heading toward Bhiwandi. Acting on the information a police team laid a trap between Vanjarpatti Naka and Kalyan Naka near the Sub-Divisional Officer’s office.

The team intercepted a suspicious truck, and upon checking, found gutkha worth 36,30,600 hidden inside. The driver, identified as Mohammed Yusuf Sharif Shaikh (32) a resident of Mumbra-Kausa was arrested on the spot.

Read Also
MSHRC Pulls Up Worli Police For Alleged Custodial Torture Of Carpenter, Orders Probe By Mumbai...
article-image

A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to the sale and transport of prohibited goods along with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

FPJ Shorts
Tensions Flare! Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Exchange With Lesego Senokwane During IND-A vs SA-A Match; Video
Tensions Flare! Mohammed Siraj Gets Into Heated Exchange With Lesego Senokwane During IND-A vs SA-A Match; Video
Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part Two
Ariana Grande Dazzles In Indian Designer Rahul Mishra's Handcrafted Emerald Gown For Wicked: Part Two
PM Modi Thanks Bhutan For Reverent Welcome To Lord Buddha’s Sacred Relics, Calls It A Symbol Of Peace
PM Modi Thanks Bhutan For Reverent Welcome To Lord Buddha’s Sacred Relics, Calls It A Symbol Of Peace
'Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Is Fond Of Midnight Snacking': Amruta Shares Candid Insights About Her Husband
'Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Is Fond Of Midnight Snacking': Amruta Shares Candid Insights About Her Husband

Police are now investigating the source of the banned gutkha and tracing those behind its supply and intended distribution network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Is Fond Of Midnight Snacking': Amruta Shares Candid Insights About...

'Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Is Fond Of Midnight Snacking': Amruta Shares Candid Insights About...

Thane News: Truck Carrying ₹45 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Bhiwandi; Driver Arrested

Thane News: Truck Carrying ₹45 Lakh Worth Of Banned Gutkha Seized In Bhiwandi; Driver Arrested

Maharashtra News: Traffic Halted For 2 Hours After CNG Tanker Leak In Latur - VIDEO

Maharashtra News: Traffic Halted For 2 Hours After CNG Tanker Leak In Latur - VIDEO

Aaditya Thackeray Raises Alarm Over Drone Spotted Near His Mumbai Residence, MMRDA Claims It Was A...

Aaditya Thackeray Raises Alarm Over Drone Spotted Near His Mumbai Residence, MMRDA Claims It Was A...

After Supreme Court Order On Stray Relocation, Mumbai School Requests to Keep Community Dogs on...

After Supreme Court Order On Stray Relocation, Mumbai School Requests to Keep Community Dogs on...