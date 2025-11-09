Mumbai Road Accident: 22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed After Crashing Into Dumper On Western Express Highway In Malad | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) early Sunday after his bike rammed into a dumper that suddenly applied brakes and swerved right. The pillion rider sustained grievous injuries, while the dumper driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

Fatal Collision on WEH

The accident occurred around 1.30 am on Sunday on the Pathanwadi flyover in Malad (East). The motorcycle, which was travelling southbound, crashed into a dumper that was moving ahead when the driver suddenly braked and turned right. The impact proved fatal for the rider.

Victims Identified

According to the Kurar police, the deceased has been identified as Nikhil Kadre, a resident of Aarey Colony, while the injured pillion rider is Sumit Khairnar (22), from Mukund Nagar, Goregaon (East). Both were reportedly students.

Night Out Turns Tragic

Police said the duo had gone out for dinner on Saturday night. The mishap occurred when they were returning home from Malad to Goregaon (East). Kadre was riding the motorcycle, while Khairnar was seated behind.

Rushed to Hospital

After the crash, both victims were taken to Trauma Care Hospital in Jogeshwari (East). Kadre was declared dead before admission, while Khairnar is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

Dumper Driver on the Run

The dumper driver fled the spot after the incident, abandoning the vehicle. The Kurar police have registered an FIR against him and launched a manhunt to trace his whereabouts.

Vehicle Seized

Police have seized the abandoned dumper from the accident site for forensic and mechanical examination.

CCTV Footage Under Review

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the Western Express Highway and nearby areas to identify and locate the absconding driver.

Witness Statements

Police officials are also recording statements from motorists and residents in the vicinity to corroborate the sequence of events.

Traffic Safety Concern

The tragic incident once again highlights the dangers of reckless driving and sudden lane changes by heavy vehicles on the city’s major highways.

Investigation Underway

Further investigation is ongoing, and the police are awaiting the postmortem report to assist in legal proceedings against the accused driver.