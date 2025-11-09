Catholic Community Protests Maharashtra’s Proposed Anti-Conversion Bill, Calls It A Violation Of Religious Freedom | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Members of the city’s Roman Catholic community gathered outside churches on Sunday morning to express their concerns about the proposed Freedom of Religion (Anti-Conversion) Bill that the Maharashtra government plans to introduce during the winter session of the legislature in December.

‘Violation of Article 25, Freedom of Religion’

The community said that the proposed Bill is an infringement of rights under Article 25 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion including the freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practice, and propagate one’s faith.

The Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS), which organised protests at 35 locations across Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai, said the proposed law would criminalise voluntary religious conversions, thereby interfering with an individual’s personal choice of faith.

‘Every Act of Compassion Could Be Misinterpreted’

BCS expressed concern that the law could leave every act of compassion open to misinterpretation as an attempt at conversion through inducement or allurement. The organisation warned that such provisions could be used to harass faith-based groups, charitable institutions, or individuals merely practising their religion.

“Thus, the Bill is not just about preventing alleged forced conversions — it may open the way for broader surveillance, policing, or discrimination against religious minorities,” said Dolphy Dsouza, spokesperson for BCS.

Concerns Over Social and Educational Work

The community also expressed apprehension that social work carried out by religious organisations in education, healthcare, and social welfare often serving people of diverse faiths could be misinterpreted as inducement to conversion under the new law.

BCS urged the government to focus on addressing inequality and unemployment instead of enacting laws that could foster distrust between religious groups.

‘Bill a Misnomer, Tool to Harass Minorities’

The group said the title of the Bill itself is misleading and that it could become another tool to harass minorities. BCS announced plans to network with other religious communities and concerned citizens to campaign against the proposed law.

An awareness campaign opposing the Bill is scheduled to be held on November 16 at I. C. Church, Borivali.

Members of Our Lady of the Rosary, Goregaon (W) gathered for a silent protest outside the church at 10.30 am. Non-Christians joined in solidarity. Among those who were present at the Goregaon protest were civic and human rights activist, Prof. Arvind Nigale; Gandhian Jayant Diwan; Rashtra Seva Dal's Maharashtra convenor, Umesh Kadam; Save Aarey Forest and animal right activist, Mannan Desai, and Jamaat -E- Islami Goregaon convener, Abu Shaikh.