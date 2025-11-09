Navi Mumbai: Hema Malini Gifts 800-kg Mechanical Elephant 'Gajendra' To ISKCON Kharghar In Collaboration With PETA India

A three-metre-tall mechanical elephant, Gajendra, weighing 800 kilograms, was gifted to the Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohanji Mandir in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on Sunday. The gift comes from actor and Member of Parliament Hema Malini and People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, presented to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in recognition of its commitment to never use live elephants in rituals or ceremonies.

Celebrating Ahimsa and Devotion

ISKCON Kharghar President Sura Das and Malini unveiled Gajendra in the presence of dignitaries and devotees.

Das said, “In the Bhagavad Gita, Lord Krishna teaches us to see all living beings with equal vision. Protecting animals dear to Lord Krishna and Lord Ganesha is our dharma. A mechanical elephant allows us to honour tradition while upholding ahimsa (non-violence). By embracing this innovation, we align with Krishna’s teachings of love, devotion, and compassion for all creatures.”

Hema Malini Advocates Compassionate Rituals

Malini, a lifelong devotee of Lord Krishna and a member of ISKCON, said, “As an animal lover, I am honoured to join PETA India in gifting ISKCON Kharghar a mechanical elephant. This modern approach allows us to continue age-old traditions while ensuring real elephants remain in the jungles with their families, as God intended.”

Leaders Praise the Initiative

Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur said, “It is a proud moment for Navi Mumbai that Asia’s second-largest ISKCON temple is setting a global example by combining tradition with modernity and compassion. This reflects Maharashtra’s progressive spirit and India’s values of ahimsa and empathy.”

Belapur MLA Manda Vijay Mhatre added that the initiative demonstrates how temples can preserve the sanctity of rituals while embracing kindness toward all living beings.

Gajendra’s Arrival and Functionality

The mechanical elephant was introduced through an inauguration ceremony and kirtan. It will be used for temple rituals, ensuring wild elephants remain safe and free in their natural habitats.

According to PETA India, mechanical elephants like Gajendra are built using rubber, fibre, metal, mesh, foam, steel, and motors. They look and move like real elephants able to shake their heads, flap ears, move eyes, swish tails, lift trunks, and spray water. Mounted on wheels and powered by electricity, they can participate in processions and can even carry devotees.

PETA’s Ongoing Efforts for Elephants

PETA India’s Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations, Sachin Bangera, who is also an ISKCON life patron, said, “Hinduism teaches us compassion for animals. Mechanical elephant Gajendra is an expression of our values of ahimsa and reverence for all life.”

Since 2023, PETA India has been encouraging temples to replace live elephants with mechanical ones. Currently, at least 20 mechanical elephants are being used in temples across India, with 14 donated by PETA to institutions that have pledged not to own or hire elephants.

Addressing Cruelty to Captive Elephants

The increasing use of life-like mechanical elephants follows concerns about cruelty faced by elephants captured from forests and kept in captivity.

According to PETA, in 2024 alone, 14 incidents occurred across India where captive elephants harmed or killed their mahouts. In the first months of 2025, six people were killed and many others injured by unruly captive elephants in Kerala.

Figures from the Heritage Animal Task Force reveal that captive elephants killed 526 people in Kerala over 15 years. One such elephant, Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran, reportedly killed 13 individuals—including six mahouts and four women—over his 40 years in captivity.

PETA maintains that elephants, being intelligent and social animals, suffer when beaten, chained, or confined, often leading them to lash out violently.