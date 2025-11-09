From Investment Traps To 'Digital Arrests': Mumbai Cyber Police Warn Citizens Against Rising Online Scams | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Cyber Police have issued a public advisory warning citizens about a surge in cybercrimes being used by fraudsters to dupe people. The scams include online investment frauds, digital arrest scams, phishing through fake customer service numbers, online shopping and booking frauds, SIM swap scams, fake loan approval schemes, and social media hacking and blackmail.

Online Investment and ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams

According to the advisory, in online investment scams, fraudsters lure victims with promises of “high returns” through WhatsApp or Telegram groups. They often use fake apps that display fake profits and collect money via UPI or bank transfers.

In digital arrest scams, criminals impersonate police, CBI, or court officials through calls or video calls, coercing victims into transferring money to “secure” accounts by falsely claiming that a case has been registered against them.

Phishing, Fake Helplines, and Online Shopping Scams

In phishing and fake customer service scams, victims are tricked into sharing OTPs or bank details through fake helpline numbers found on Google. Fraudsters use screen-sharing apps to gain unauthorized access.

Online shopping and booking scams involve fake websites offering goods or services at cheap rates but failing to deliver after payment.

SIM Swap and Loan Approval Scams

In SIM swap scams, callers pretending to be mobile service representatives collect KYC details and clone SIM cards to intercept OTPs and conduct unauthorized bank transactions.

In fake loan approval scams, victims receive calls or emails claiming loan approval. They are then asked to download malicious apps that steal personal and banking information.

Social Media Hacking and Blackmail

The alert also warned about social media hacking, where scammers gain control of Facebook or Instagram accounts to send obscene photos or videos and extort money.

Some common red flags include unsolicited investment or loan calls, threats of arrest, pressure to act immediately, UPI-only payment requests, and coercive video calls posing as officials.

Cyber Safety Precautions

The Cyber Police have urged citizens to take preventive measures:

Use only authorized and SEBI/RBI-registered financial platforms.

Never share OTPs, passwords, or account details.

Verify websites for “https://” and customer reviews before transactions.

Enable SIM locks, transaction alerts, and antivirus protection.

Avoid downloading unknown apps or clicking suspicious links.

Verify any legal notices with local police stations.

Use two-factor authentication for all social media accounts.

The advisory concluded by emphasizing that awareness and vigilance are the best defenses against the fast-evolving landscape of cybercrime.