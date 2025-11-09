 'Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Is Fond Of Midnight Snacking': Amruta Shares Candid Insights About Her Husband
When asked if Devendra Fadnavis is a romantic husband, she said that she always knew before their marriage that he was a people’s man.

Karishma Pranav Bhavsar Updated: Sunday, November 09, 2025, 04:47 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, recently shared some candid information about her husband’s personal side. During her conversation with Kamiya Jani on Curly Tales, Amruta revealed that the Chief Minister is fond of midnight snacking and is often caught eating dark chocolates.

"Eating a snack at midnight is all about Devendra Fadnavis. He loves dark chocolates. I have caught him many times, sneaking in the kitchen in the dark, taking out chocolates from the fridge," she told during her conversation.

‘He Is Not Romantic, But....’

When asked if Devendra Fadnavis is a romantic husband, she said that she always knew before their marriage that he was a people’s man. He is not romantic but a supportive husband, adding that he never questions any descisions. "He puts his trust in me and believes that I will do what is good for all," she said.

At one point during her conversation, she also calls Devendra Fadnavis as an 'absent husband,' but she added that she doesn’t feel bad about it. "For all the work he has done for the Maharashtra, I feel proud of it, so I give him that leverage."

Less Of Family Time

She also said that due to his busy work, the CM and his daughter Divija have hardly been on vacation together except for last year when they visited Mathura, Vrundavan for just 1 and a half day tour.

Amruta Fadnavis On Being Politicians Wife

During her conversation, she said that her life has always been on her own hands right from working at bank, or continue her singing or even any philanthropic activities. She said, "He always said that go ahead and do your own work." The Maharashtra CM also also told Amruta before their marriage that, "He is not going to be the earning member of the family."

When she was asked if she could swap life with the Chief Minister for one day, she said "He has done so much for the state, right from infrastructure, fighting corruption, so I would just take a leave and want to spend time with wife and daughter."

