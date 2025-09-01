 Maratha Reservation Protest: CSMT, Nearby Areas Turn Playground For Manoj Jarange Patil's Supporters As Agitation Leaves Mumbai Police Powerless
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaratha Reservation Protest: CSMT, Nearby Areas Turn Playground For Manoj Jarange Patil's Supporters As Agitation Leaves Mumbai Police Powerless

Maratha Reservation Protest: CSMT, Nearby Areas Turn Playground For Manoj Jarange Patil's Supporters As Agitation Leaves Mumbai Police Powerless

Mumbaikars woke up on Monday morning with a high level of anxiety about reaching their respective places of work because of the Maratha reservation agitation. Local trains were operated, but getting down at CSTM was a problem because entire concourse has been occupied by the protestors who are eating food and sleeping on the platforms.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Reservation Protest: CSMT, Nearby Areas Turn Playground For Manoj Jarange Patil's Supporters As Agitation Leaves Mumbai Police Powerless | IANS

Mumbai: If people are playing cricket and kabaddi on DN Road in front of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on a Monday morning and the police are only helplessly watching then one can well imagine the plight of millions of hapless Mumbaikars. The police have heavily barricaded all access to CSTM letting the Maratha agitators have a free run of the heart of the city.

The entire swathe from Azad Maidan, where Manoj Jarange Patil is on an indefinite fast for the fourth day, up CSTM, city police headquarters, Metro junction and Hutatma Chowk have been occupied by thousands of Maratha protestors and more are coming from the rest of Maharashtra to join to further outnumber the police. "I have never seen Mumbai police in such a helpless state," said Akhilesh Mishra, a cabbie who has been plying his trade for over two decades.

Read Also
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Agitators Take Over Mumbai's CSMT Station, Roads Around Fort Area...
article-image

Mumbaikars Wake Up With A High Level Of Anxiety

Mumbaikars woke up on Monday morning with a high level of anxiety about reaching their respective places of work because of the Maratha reservation agitation. Local trains were operated, but getting down at CSTM was a problem because entire concourse has been occupied by the protestors who are eating food and sleeping on the platforms.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Crime: Woman Sexually Harassed, Robbed By Masked Man In PG; Video
Bengaluru Crime: Woman Sexually Harassed, Robbed By Masked Man In PG; Video
'How Has He Done That?': Carlos Alcaraz's Outrageous Shot During US Open 2025 Match Leaves Commentator Stunned; Video
'How Has He Done That?': Carlos Alcaraz's Outrageous Shot During US Open 2025 Match Leaves Commentator Stunned; Video
'Making Fools In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Having Porsche In Viral Video
'Making Fools In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Having Porsche In Viral Video
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre, Over 1,000 BMC Staff Deployed
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre, Over 1,000 BMC Staff Deployed
Read Also
Mumbai: 6 Minors Go Missing Within 24 Hours In City, Police Launch Probe
article-image
Read Also
Mantralaya Fortified! Mumbai Police Ramps Up Security Near Maharashtra Secretariat As Maratha Morcha...
article-image
Read Also
Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Warns Govt With 'Victory Procession Or Funeral Procession' Remark
article-image

The state government's own nervousness  was reflected by the fact that it has got the Mumbai police to heavily barricade the entire area around  Mantralaya. This follows reports that the Jarange supporters may storm the seat of power. There is heavy police bandobast outside the police commissioner's office opposite Crawford Market because the protestors are only a stone's throw away. 

The police have blocked DN Road forcing south-bound vehicles coming down JJ flyover and from Mohd Ali Road to turn right at JJ Art College and move towards Dhobi Talao. MG Road at Metro cinema junction going towards CST too has been barricaded. 

Bombay High court, which closed for Ganesh festival, is scheduled to reopen only on Tuesday. The new chief justice-designate Justice Shree Chandrashekar is yet to be sworn in. Advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte, a staunch critic of Jarange Patil, is expected to move the high court on Tuesday and getting an order for getting the activists to vacate Azad Maidan since their three-day permission for the dharna expired on Sunday evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre,...

Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: 577 Protestors Treated At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Medical Centre,...

Bombay HC To Hear Plea Against Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Quota Agitation Today

Bombay HC To Hear Plea Against Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha Quota Agitation Today

'Maharashtra Govt Is Pampering Jarange..': Chhagan Bhujbal Warns Of OBC Agitation If Mahayuti Yields...

'Maharashtra Govt Is Pampering Jarange..': Chhagan Bhujbal Warns Of OBC Agitation If Mahayuti Yields...

Mumbai: Maratha Reservation Protest Brings Public Transport To Halt; Trains, Buses Severely...

Mumbai: Maratha Reservation Protest Brings Public Transport To Halt; Trains, Buses Severely...

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Launches Sansad Khel Mahotsav In Mumbai To Boost Sports Culture

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Launches Sansad Khel Mahotsav In Mumbai To Boost Sports Culture