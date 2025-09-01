Maratha Quota Stir: Manoj Jarange Warns Govt With 'Victory Procession Or Funeral Procession' Remark

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil during the discussion with Gadget experts at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday issued a fresh warning to the Maharashtra government, declaring, “Either a victory procession or a funeral procession will go out from here with me. We will not budge from this protest spot even if CM Fadnavis fires bullets at us.”

Demand for Immediate GR on Maratha Reservation

Jarange demanded that the state government immediately issue a government resolution (GR) granting Maratha reservations based on existing records. According to him, nearly 58 lakh documents establish links between Marathas and Kunbis an agrarian caste that already enjoys reservation benefits under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

“There is a limit to testing the patience of the Maratha community. No one can stop us from getting reservations under OBC if the Shinde committee’s report is accepted. The government is only wasting time and not taking a decision,” Jarange said.

Warning of Political Fallout

The activist further cautioned the ruling dispensation that it cannot win Gram Panchayat elections without the support of the Maratha community. “Not a single Gram Panchayat will go in their favour if they refuse Maratha reservation,” he warned.

Attack on Fadnavis and Allegations of Surveillance

Launching a scathing attack on Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Jarange alleged that police were infiltrating the agitation in plain clothes to conduct surveillance. He also accused Fadnavis of “changing colours like a chameleon.”

Call for Peace Amidst Protest

Despite his fiery rhetoric, Jarange urged his supporters—who have arrived in thousands from across Maharashtra—to remain peaceful. “We are keeping peace in Mumbai, and Fadnavis should also do the same,” he said.

Warning to Nitesh Rane

Jarange also warned BJP MLA Nitesh Rane against making derogatory remarks about him or the Maratha community. He appealed to BJP MP Narayan Rane and Nilesh Rane to restrain Nitesh. “Lakhs of people are behind me. I am not scared of your dadagiri,” Jarange said.