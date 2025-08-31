South Mumbai Braces For Gridlock On Monday As 25,000 Maratha Protestors Extend Agitation At Azad Maidan

South Mumbai Braces For Gridlock As 25,000 Maratha Protestors Extend Agitation At Azad Maidan |

South Mumbai is bracing for a chaotic Monday, with the police extending permission for the Maratha quota agitation at Azad Maidan for another day.

Warning from Jarange-Patil

On Sunday, Manoj Jarange-Patil who is leading the protests, warned the state government and leaders, stating, “Do not speak against the self-respect of Marathas. If a solution is not reached this week, by next weekend no Maratha will be seen at home. It will be impossible to walk even 100-200 meters in Mumbai.”

Traffic Paralysis

The protest by Marathas who are demanding Other Backward Class (OBC) status, which started on Friday, has thrown south Mumbai into a traffic chaos, as lakhs of road and rail commuters and students struggled to reach their workplaces, homes, and educational institutions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Commuter Disruptions

While protestors have gathered at Azad Maidan, thousands of others have occupied roads outside Azad Maidan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Hundreds of vehicles that had carried the protestors to Mumbai remain parked on the roads, paralysing the nerve centre of the city. Friday's chaos continued on Saturday, and while the protests did not abate on Sunday, the absence of commuters meant that there were fewer traffic disruptions. Despite this, BEST cancelled several routes in the areas around the protest venue on Sunday.

Protest Numbers Surge

Police estimated that around 25,000 protestors are camping in Azad Maidan and its vicinity, including CSMT station, the BMC building and the surrounding roads. Mumbai police said around 2000 personnel will be deployed in the area on Monday to avoid further chaos. Another 750 personnel from the traffic police will also be on duty in the area to regulate traffic on Monday. Though the strike will affect office workers and students of educational institutions in the area, the police and the administration did not issue any special directives on the subject.

Read Also NCP Leader Supriya Sule Demands Special Maharashtra Legislature Session To Resolve Maratha Issue -...

Vehicles Add to Chaos

Rakesh Kalasagar, commissioner of police (railways) said that they have increased security staff at CSMT railway station. GRP (Government Railway Police) and RPF (Railway Protection Force) officers have been deployed at the station. “On Monday, we will deploy more personnel, as it is the first working day of the week and a large number of citizens commute from CSMT,” said Kalasagar.

No Clear Directives Yet

With CSMT being used as a camp for the agitation, Central Railway said it is implementing special arrangements to manage Monday's commuters' rush. BEST said that buses will operate as per schedule, barricaded roads and crowds can lead to diversion or curtailing of routes.

Number of protestors: 25,000

Police personnel: 2000

Traffic police: 750

Number of protestors' vehicles parked around Azad Maidan: 400