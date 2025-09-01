 Mumbai: 6 Minors Go Missing Within 24 Hours In City, Police Launch Probe
Mumbai: 6 Minors Go Missing Within 24 Hours In City, Police Launch Probe

Six minors – three girls and three boys – aged between 12 and 17 have gone missing within just 24 hours between August 27 and 28, officials said on Sunday. The sudden spate of disappearances has left both parents and the police deeply concerned.

Poonam Apraj
Updated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: 6 Minors Go Missing Within 24 Hours In City, Police Launch Probe | File Pic

Six minors – three girls and three boys – aged between 12 and 17 have gone missing within just 24 hours between August 27 and 28, officials said on Sunday.

Disappearances Leave Both Parents & Police Deeply Concerned

The sudden spate of disappearances has left both parents and the police deeply concerned. Missing complaints have been registered at Shivaji Nagar, Malad, Kurar, and Ghatkopar police stations. Police have registered kidnapping cases against unidentified persons and launched a probe.

So far, no ransom calls have been reported, though officials said all possibilities are being examined, including the likelihood of elopement in a few cases.

To intensify the search, police have circulated photos of the missing children across crowded city areas including railway stations, bus depots, hospitals, and other public places. Special ‘missing squads’ have been activated in all police stations.

