Attention Mumbaikars! BEST Announces Bus Route Diversions In South Mumbai As Maratha Morcha Causes Traffic Disruptions; Check Details Inside

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to witness major traffic disruptions on Monday, as the Manoj Jarange-Patil-led Maratha Morcha led to road closures in key areas of South Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking issued a traffic control notice early in the morning, confirming the diversion, curtailment and cancellation of several bus routes to ensure commuter movement despite the protests.

According to the notification, bus services were diverted on Jagannath Bhosale Marg, D N Road, and Mahapalika Marg due to road closures enforced by the police. The diversions came into effect from 5 am.

Routes such as 25, 45, C-10, 86, and 305 operating on Jagannath Bhosale Marg were redirected via Sant Sewalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg, Mahadev Bob Chowk, M.K. Road, and Poddar Chowk. Similarly, D N Road witnessed diversions for routes including 1, 2, 3, 6, 8, 51, 25, 45, C-10, 103, 124, 126, and 69. These buses were rerouted through M.G. Road towards Metro Junction and Crawford Market.

Mahapalika Marg was also affected, with buses on routes 66, 69, 126, and 28 diverted via M.G. Road towards Hutatma Chowk. Additionally, buses on D N Road routes 138, 139, and 115 were diverted via Shahid Bhagat Singh Road towards SPM by 6:30 am. Police confirmed that these measures were taken to avoid congestion and maintain order as the morcha passed through the central parts of the city.

Adding to the update, BEST officials highlighted that “today, September 1, 2025, due to the closure of Mahapalika Road at Metro Junction, all buses operating through this stretch, including routes 5, 14, 15, 9, 103, 124, 126, 88, 86, 25 and 45, are being diverted via M.G. Road towards Hutatma Chowk.”

The Maratha Morcha, which drew large crowds, disrupted routine vehicular traffic and forced authorities to impose reroutes at multiple points. Commuters travelling towards Fort, CSMT and other adjoining business districts are set to face delays during morning office hours.

BEST took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform citizens about the diversions and appealed to passengers to plan their journeys accordingly. While the bus undertaking managed to keep services functional by rerouting, the sheer volume of the morcha meant congestion in adjoining roads remained heavy throughout the day.