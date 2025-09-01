Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Agitators Take Over Mumbai's CSMT Station, Roads Around Fort Area During Peak Morning Hours, Causing Disruption | Videos |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s administrative and transit hubs witnessed chaos on Monday as the Maratha reservation agitation led by Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its fourth day, drawing thousands of protestors into South Mumbai and triggering massive disruptions.

Massive Crowd At CSMT

A large crowd assembled outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), one of the busiest railway stations in the city, causing gridlock during peak hours. The heavy turnout coincided with Jarange’s continuing fast at Azad Maidan, where thousands have been camping in support of the Maratha quota demand. The situation led police and railway officials to draw up contingency plans to ensure smooth commuter flow.

“Being a regular working day, a large number of people are expected to travel on Mumbai locals. To manage the crowd, a specific route has been planned for working commuters. We are diverting traffic via the route in front of the Puli Section, and for others coming from Andulen, arrangements have been made for their movement through Azad Maidan,” said Rakesh Kalasagar, Commissioner of Police, Railways.

Despite the arrangements, protestors staged road blockades and disrupted vehicular movement. Near Metro Inox Cinema, a group of activists attempted to push through barricades, forcing police to intervene. Security was tightened across South Mumbai, with officers deployed at all sensitive junctions to prevent escalation.

Mantralaya Fortified Amid Protests

At Nariman Point, the Mantralaya, Maharashtra’s seat of power, was converted into a fortress. With fears that protestors might march toward the secretariat, security forces set up a three-tier barricade system around the building.

Madame Cama Road was sealed from both ends, while the Free Press Journal Marg connecting Vidhan Bhavan to Mantralaya was closed to the public. Traffic was also suspended on General Jagannath Bhosle Road leading to YB Chavan Centre. Policemen stood guard at every entry point, and access to the premises was restricted to officials and staff.

BEST Route Diversions Announced

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced diversions for several bus routes since early morning. Buses normally plying on Jagannath Bhosale Marg, D.N. Road, and Mahapalika Marg were rerouted through alternative junctions, including Sant Sewalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg and M.G. Road.

As Jarange’s hunger strike intensifies and crowds continue to swell, Mumbai is bracing for prolonged disruptions. With traffic diversions, barricades and heightened police deployment, the standoff has firmly shifted the state’s political spotlight onto South Mumbai’s administrative core.