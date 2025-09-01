GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh Idol | VIDEO

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025 | Image Courtesy: GSB Seva Mandal | Instagram

The time has come for Mumbaikars to bid farewell to one of their most majestic Ganpati idols. Emotions ran high as the visarjan of GSB Seva Mandal’s Ganpati began late on the night of August 31, 2025, from King’s Circle, Sion. Thousands of devotees joined the grand procession, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as they walked alongside the glittering idol.

By the morning of September 1, the procession reached Tardeo’s Vasantrao Naik Chowk before moving ahead for immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty.

Check out the videos below:

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025

This year, the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati, fondly known as the “richest Ganpati of Mumbai,” took place from August 27 to August 31. Adorned with 69 kg of gold ornaments and 336 kg of silver, the idol sparkled in unmatched glory, drawing lakhs of visitors daily. To safeguard the festival, the mandal secured a staggering Rs 474.46 crore insurance cover, considered one of the highest for any religious event in India.

This included Rs 375 crore for accident insurance of priests, volunteers, and workers; ₹30 crore for public liability; and over Rs 67 crore just for the idol’s ornaments.

The policy extended beyond material security, also covering risks from fire, natural calamities, perils, and even digital assets, reflecting the meticulous planning behind the celebration.

Legacy of GSB Seva Mandal

Established in 1954, the GSB Seva Mandal has become one of the most iconic Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai. While its wealth and grandeur often make headlines, the festival remains deeply rooted in Goud Saraswat Brahmin traditions, with Vedic rituals, daily pujas, and cultural performances at its heart.

For devotees, the grandeur is not just about gold and silver but about the chance to connect with Lord Ganesha in a spiritually uplifting atmosphere.

As the idol prepares for its final immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty, the chants and prayers ringing across the city reaffirm the enduring bond between Mumbai and its beloved Bappa.