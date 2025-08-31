 Mumbai Ganesh Pandal Hopping Guide: How To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal & More In One Day
Mumbai Ganesh Pandal Hopping Guide: How To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal & More In One Day

Here’s your complete Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 pandal-hopping guide in Mumbai, with must-visit idols, travel routes, and smart tips to make the most of your one-day spiritual run.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 05:55 PM IST
GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@gsbsevamandalmumbai)

Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi is nothing short of magical. Streets glow with fairy lights, the air hums with dhol beats, and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" echo from every corner. For devotees and travelers alike, pandal hopping is the ultimate way to experience this festival. But with countless mandals spread across the city, where do you even begin?

Here’s your complete Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 pandal-hopping guide, with must-visit idols, travel routes, and smart tips to make the most of your one-day spiritual adventure.

When Is The Best Time To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 In Mumbai? Your Complete Travel Guide, Darshan...
Popular Ganesh pandals in Mumbai you can’t miss

Lalbaugcha Raja in Lalbaug, Parel

Lalbaugcha Raja  is the undisputed king of Mumbai’s Ganesh pandals. With over 1.5 million devotees visiting daily, Lalbaugcha Raja is the heart of Ganeshotsav. Expect hours-long queues, but the darshan is worth it.

How to reach: Curry Road, Lower Parel, and Cotton Green are the nearest stations. Walking from here is the best bet, as traffic is often high.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani in Chinchpokli

Established in 1920, this is one of Mumbai’s oldest Ganesh mandals, known for its classic idol and rich history. Thousands of devotees gather just for the aagman sohla (arrival celebration), a darshan to this place shouldn’t be missed.

How to reach: Chinchpokli and Currey Road stations are all nearby.

When Is The Best Time To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 In Mumbai? Your Complete Travel Guide, Darshan...
GSB Seva Mandal in King’s Circle, Sion

Famously called Mumbai’s “richest Ganpati,” GSB Seva Mandal idol dazzles with kilos of gold and silver. The grandeur is unmatched, and the spiritual vibe is serene despite the crowds.

How to reach: Alight at King’s Circle or Matunga station, then take a short walk or taxi ride.

Andhericha Raja in Andheri West

Known as the suburban king, Andhericha Raja pandal draws huge crowds with its beautifully crafted idol and vibrant themes every year.

How to reach: Take a train to Andheri station or hop off at Azad Nagar Metro. From there, a quick auto ride gets you to the pandal.

Girgaoncha Raja in Girgaon

If you’re looking for an eco-friendly Bappa, Girgaoncha Raja is the stop. Crafted from Shaadu clay, Girgaoncha Raja highlights sustainability while keeping the traditional charm alive.

How to reach: Charni Road station is closest, just a 5-minute walk to the pandal.

Here's how to do pandal hopping, covering most Ganpatis in one day

For an immersive Ganeshotsav experience, Mumbai offers several pandal-hopping routes.

Lalbaug Heritage Circle: Start with the Lalbaug lane. It is ideal for a half-day trail, covering Lalbaugcha Raja, Ganesh Galli’s Mumbaicha Raja, and Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, all within walking distance.

South Mumbai Visit: This one is perfect for art and heritage lovers, taking you through Khetwadi Cha Ganraj, Girgaoncha Raja, and the grandeur of GSB Seva Mandal.

Lalbaugcha Raja To Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani: 5 Most Popular Pandals To Visit In Mumbai For Ganesh...
Andheri Suburban Trail: If you’re short on time, the Andheri Suburban Trail lets you visit Andhericha Raja and other underrated pandals nearby.

Local-Recommended Marathon Loop: For the truly devoted, there’s an ambitious circuit starting from Parel Cha Raja and moving through Mumbaicha Raja, Tejukaya Cha Raja, Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani, and Khetwadi’s lanes, before ending at the majestic GSB Mandal.

