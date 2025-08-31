Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Meaning, Date, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan, referred to as Anant Chaturdashi, signifies the grand finale of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. It is the day when faithful followers say goodbye to Lord Ganesha by submerging his statue in water, believing that he returns to Mount Kailash, carrying away sadness and bestowing prosperity and wisdom upon devotees. In 2025, the celebration of Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Sunday, September 6.
Meaning & significance
The word Visarjan means “immersion” or “to send off with respect.” It symbolises the eternal cycle of creation and dissolution — reminding devotees that life is transient and one must embrace both beginnings and endings with faith. Anant Chaturdashi also holds significance for worshippers of Lord Vishnu, who observe a vrat on this day seeking infinite blessings (Anant means endless).
Rituals of Ganesh Visarjan
On the final day, devotees perform a special puja and aarti before the idol. Offerings of modaks, flowers, durva grass, and coconut are made. The idol is then carried in colorful processions with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya”, accompanied by music, dance, and devotion. Finally, the idol is immersed in rivers, lakes, or sea, symbolizing Lord Ganesha’s return to his abode. Many households now prefer eco-friendly idols to protect the environment.
Shubh Muhurat 2025
According to the Drik Panchang, the Anant Chaturdashi tithi will begin on September 6, 2025.
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:12 AM on September 6, 2025
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:41 AM on September 7, 2025
Ganesh Visarjan is not just a farewell but a reminder of faith, humility, and renewal, leaving devotees with hope until Lord Ganesha returns the next year.