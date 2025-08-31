 Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Meaning, Date, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About Anant Chaturdashi
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleGanesh Visarjan 2025: Know Meaning, Date, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Meaning, Date, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan, referred to as Anant Chaturdashi, signifies the grand finale of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. It is the day when faithful followers say goodbye to Lord Ganesha by submerging his statue in water.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Ganesh Visarjan 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Ganesh Visarjan, referred to as Anant Chaturdashi, signifies the grand finale of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. It is the day when faithful followers say goodbye to Lord Ganesha by submerging his statue in water, believing that he returns to Mount Kailash, carrying away sadness and bestowing prosperity and wisdom upon devotees. In 2025, the celebration of Ganesh Visarjan will take place on Sunday, September 6.

Meaning & significance

The word Visarjan means “immersion” or “to send off with respect.” It symbolises the eternal cycle of creation and dissolution — reminding devotees that life is transient and one must embrace both beginnings and endings with faith. Anant Chaturdashi also holds significance for worshippers of Lord Vishnu, who observe a vrat on this day seeking infinite blessings (Anant means endless).

Rituals of Ganesh Visarjan

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Poses For Group Photo With World Leaders At SCO Summit In Tianjin - VIDEO
PM Modi Poses For Group Photo With World Leaders At SCO Summit In Tianjin - VIDEO
'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On Retirement
'Honoured To Receive A Letter Of Appreciation': Cheteshwar Pujara Thanks PM Modi For His Gesture On Retirement
'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At Mumbai Event— VIDEO
'Stand With Your Wife': Farah Khan CONFIRMS Nargis Fakhri’s Wedding To Entrepreneur Tony Beig At Mumbai Event— VIDEO
Gold Surges Over ₹3,000 This Week, Silver Crosses ₹1.17 Lakh
Gold Surges Over ₹3,000 This Week, Silver Crosses ₹1.17 Lakh

On the final day, devotees perform a special puja and aarti before the idol. Offerings of modaks, flowers, durva grass, and coconut are made. The idol is then carried in colorful processions with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya”, accompanied by music, dance, and devotion. Finally, the idol is immersed in rivers, lakes, or sea, symbolizing Lord Ganesha’s return to his abode. Many households now prefer eco-friendly idols to protect the environment.

Read Also
Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
article-image

Shubh Muhurat 2025

According to the Drik Panchang, the Anant Chaturdashi tithi will begin on September 6, 2025.

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 03:12 AM on September 6, 2025

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 01:41 AM on September 7, 2025

Ganesh Visarjan is not just a farewell but a reminder of faith, humility, and renewal, leaving devotees with hope until Lord Ganesha returns the next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Meaning, Date, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Know Meaning, Date, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About Anant Chaturdashi

Mumbai Ganesh Pandal Hopping Guide: How To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal & More In One Day

Mumbai Ganesh Pandal Hopping Guide: How To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja, GSB Seva Mandal & More In One Day

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 5 Aarti LIVE: Spiritual Afternoon Ritual Continues At Mumbai's Most Popular...

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 5 Aarti LIVE: Spiritual Afternoon Ritual Continues At Mumbai's Most Popular...

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Time & More

Mahalakshmi Vrat 2025: Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Auspicious Time & More

Priya Marathe Dies Of Cancer At 38: Early Symptoms To Watch Out For

Priya Marathe Dies Of Cancer At 38: Early Symptoms To Watch Out For