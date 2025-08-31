Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan, or Gauri Avahana and Gauri Pujan, is an important festival celebrated with great faith, particularly in Maharashtra. It is celebrated during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, and is for Goddess Gauri, an incarnation of Goddess Parvati, representing purity, power, and prosperity.

Date & muhurat in 2025

In 2025, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan will be celebrated on Monday, September 1, 2025.

Jyeshtha Nakshatra Starts - 05:27 PM, August 31, 2025

Jyeshtha Nakshatra Ends - 07:55 PM, September 01, 2025

The puja muhurat will be during the sacred portions of the day, with worshippers conducting rituals according to the classical lunisolar calendar.

Puja Vidhi & rituals

In Avahana, families welcome clay or ornamented idols of Goddess Gauri in their homes, marking the arrival of prosperity and well-being. On the day of the main puja, women pray to Gauri with flowers, kumkum, haldi, bangles, and sarees, offering her special food like puran poli and sweets. Married women particularly perform this vrat for the long life and bliss of their husbands, while young girls pray for a good future.

On the last day, visarjan is performed with religious fervor, saying goodbye to Goddess Gauri in a ritual chanting of prayers for her return the following year.

Significance

Jyeshtha Gauri is taken to be the elder sister of Lord Ganesha, and her visit during Ganeshotsav makes the festival even more auspicious. She embodies fertility, prosperity, and family well-being. The rituals tighten family bonds and emphasize loyalty, heritage, and thankfulness.

During Ganesh Utsav, Maa Gauri visits her son Ganesh Ji’s home, bringing prosperity and joy. Gauri Ganpati Puja celebrates this divine reunion with rituals of Avahan, Puja, and Visarjan.



[Gauri Puja, Maa Gauri, Ganesh ji mother, Ganesh Chaturthi, sanatani ,sanatani itihaas] pic.twitter.com/ga9Bv0aOxp — Sanatani (@Sanataniitihaas) August 31, 2025

Final word

Marked with sincere devotion and happiness, Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan 2025 is set to reunite families for worship, celebration, and the essence of blessings from above once again.