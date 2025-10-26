 Isha Ambani Celebrates Lavish Birthday In Jamnagar Wearing A Hot Red Bejewelled Ensemble: Know Cost
For her luxe birthday soirée, Isha Ambani turned heads in a shimmering red sequin-embellished skirt and blouse set from the fashion label Saloni.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Isha Ambani’s birthday | Image Courtesy: Intagram (@ambani_updates)

When the Ambanis throw a party, it’s bound to be larger than life, and Isha-Akash Ambani's recent birthday celebration in Jamnagar proved just that. The star-studded bash brought together almost every big Bollywood name, from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, and Aryan Khan. Amid the glittering guest list, it was Isha herself who stole the spotlight in a blazing red bejewelled outfit that redefined birthday glamour.

Check out Isha's first look from birthday:

Isha's hot red birthday couture

For her luxe birthday soirée, Isha turned heads in a shimmering red sequin-embellished skirt and blouse set from the fashion label Saloni. The blouse, named the Venyx Camille Crop Top, came adorned with intricate sequin embroidery, a plunging V-neckline, and voluminous balloon sleeves that added a touch of drama. The cropped hem showed off her toned midriff, while the matching Aidan Venyx Skirt in scarlet hugged her frame beautifully before flaring out into a delicate frilled hem.

How Gen Z Stars Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan & Navya Nanda Lit Up Diwali 2025 In Exquisite Lehengas
And, for all the fashion lover curious Isha's red birthday look comes with a hefty price tag to match the glamour. According to the Instagram page, Bollywood Celebrity Style, the Venyx Camille Crop Top costs around Rs 38,994, while the Aidan Venyx Skirt is priced at approximately Rs 95,201. Together, her head-turning ensemble clocks in at a little over Rs 1.3 lakh.

35 Artisans. 3,670 Hours. Isha Ambani's Pink Ball Jacket & Column Skirt Is A Work Of Art; Check Pics...
Dripping in shimmer and sparkle, Isha kept her accessories minimal with a pair of statement diamond earrings, a bold diamond ring, and red stilettos that matched her fiery ensemble. Makeup artist Bianca kept the glam soft yet glowing with a smoky brown eyes, winged liner, shiny highlighter, flushed cheeks, and a brown nude lip. Her hair, styled in soft waves with a side part, added an effortless elegance to the look.

Nita Ambani Glows In Sunset-Kanjeevaram Saree With Real Silver Pallu At London's Pink Ball
Meanwhile, husband and businessman Anand Piramal perfectly complemented his wife in an all-black look featuring a crisp black shirt with red gemstones, tailored pants, and a diamond-studded watch. Additionally, Isha's lavish birthday also featured a stunning drone show for her and Akash in the beautiful sky of Jamnagar.

