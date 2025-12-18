Ananya Panday Steps Out In Bandhani Lehenga For Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Promotions

By: Rahul M | December 18, 2025
Ananya Panday opted for a relaxed yet intentional look while promoting Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
All images from Instagram
She chose a yellow bandhani-inspired lehenga set by Arpita Mehta, celebrating traditional craft through a youthful lens
The strappy blouse featured clean cuts and a fitted silhouette, giving the handcrafted print a sharp, modern structure
Her lehenga skirt flowed softly with subtle waistband detailing, adding movement while keeping the look festive but understated
The sunny yellow colour appeared vibrant yet gentle in natural light, making it perfect for daytime appearances
Accessories were minimal but impactful, with gold-toned jhumkas and stacked bangles enhancing the artisanal feel
A tiny bindi finished the look, reinforcing how tradition and modern style can coexist
