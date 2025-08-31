Taylor Swift To Georgina Rodriguez: Hollywood's Latest Obession Is Gigantic Engagement Rings

Instagram

Why go basic when you can go bold? That seems to be the golden rule of Hollywood engagements in 2025. Forget dainty solitaires, the hottest trend among A-listers right now is unapologetically extravagant, supersized engagement rings that make just as much noise as the proposal itself. From Taylor Swift’s vintage sparkle to Georgina Rodriguez’s record-breaking bling, celebrities are proving that when it comes to diamonds, bigger is better.

Georgina Rodriguez & Cristiano Ronaldo

Before Taylor set social media on fire, Georgina Rodriguez had already raised the bar. The model flaunted her jaw-dropping 35-carat diamond engagement ring by football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. Featuring a rare triple-oval, three-stone design, the ring is estimated to cost a staggering $5 million, making it one of the most expensive engagement rings in the world.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Pop queen Taylor Swift announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce on August 26, and her ring is every bit as iconic as her music. Reportedly designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, the 7–10 carat “Old Mine Brilliant Cut” antique cushion diamond is valued between $250,000 and $500,000, as per jewellery influencer Julia Chafe.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Before Taylor, her bestie Selena Gomez said yes to producer Benny Blanco with a ring that’s as unique as her style. The piece features an 8-carat marquise diamond on a yellow gold pavé band, complete with delicate round side stones. Experts estimate its value at around $225,000, proving that Selena’s taste is classic yet bold enough to keep fans talking.

Winnie Harlow & Kyle Kuzma

Supermodel Winnie Harlow got a proposal straight out of a romance movie. NBA player Kyle Kuzma popped the question mid-flight in a private jet, presenting an 8.5-carat oval-cut diamond he personally helped design over three months.

Zendaya & Tom Holland

Zendaya caused a frenzy at the Golden Globes 2025 when she casually flashed her 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back Ring, crafted by London-based jeweler Jessica McCormack. Valued at around $200,000, the ring officially confirmed her engagement to Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.

Well, it's clear - Hollywood’s new engagement ring rule is simple: go big or go home. Whether it’s Taylor’s antique charm, Georgina’s sky-high sparkle, or Zendaya’s red-carpet surprise, 2025 has officially become the year of oversized diamonds and unforgettable proposals.