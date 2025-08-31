Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day

Radha Ashtami 2025 | ISKCON

Radha Ashtami is one of the most sacred festivals in the Hindu calendar, celebrated as the divine appearance day of Goddess Radha, the eternal consort of Lord Krishna. In 2025, Radha Ashtami will be observed on Sunday, August 3, 2025, with great devotion and grandeur across India, especially in Vrindavan, Barsana, and Mathura.

Meaning of Radha Ashtami

Radha Ashtami falls on the Ashtami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. It marks the auspicious birth of Goddess Radha, who symbolises love, devotion, compassion, and the soul’s eternal bond with the Supreme. Devotees believe that worshipping Radha Rani brings divine blessings and strengthens one’s spiritual connection with Lord Krishna.

Rituals of Radha Ashtami

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit Goddess Radha temples or ISCKON temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Goddess Radha Lord Krishna. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits)/ On this day special kirtans, bhajans, and Raslila performances are organised to glorify Radha’s unconditional love for Krishna. Many devotees read or listen to the Radha Ashtami Vrat Katha and recite Radha Sahasranama for spiritual upliftment.

Today is Radhashtami, the sacred day of the appearance of Radha, the embodiment of pure love and devotion to God. Today on this day we pray for Radharani's blessings to be so devoted, so surrendered, such a pure vessel for divine love to flow through.

Shubh Muhurat 2025

According to the Drik Panchang, Radha Ashtami in 2025 will begin on August 31, 2025.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 10:46 PM on August 30, 2025

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:57 AM on September 1, 2025

Radha Ashtami is not just a festival but a celebration of pure devotion and eternal love, reminding devotees of the spiritual path of surrender and bhakti.