 Why Love, Inspiration And the Guru–Shishya Spirit Create Lasting Leadership Beyond Money And Motivation
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar | Monday, January 05, 2026
Once a former president of the World Bank asked me, “Gurudev, we do so many projects, but many of them do not reach the kind of success we see in your Art of Living service projects. What’s the secret? I said it is not money alone. | Representational Image

Once a former president of the World Bank asked me, “Gurudev, we do so many projects, but many of them do not reach the kind of success we see in your Art of Living service projects. What’s the secret? I said it is not money alone. Love moves the world.

There are two things: one is motivation and the other is inspiration. Usually, in all companies, people are motivated by giving them a raise or a bonus or some extra perks. That does motivate people, but only for a short while. Motivation is not long-lasting. It has an expiration date. You have to motivate people again after some time. But inspiration is something that lasts longer. So once you have empowered people with the right tools, with love and patience, that can inspire them from within, and you will see a big difference.

In India, we have a very unique aspect of the Guru-Shishya relationship, which is very beautiful and deep. The Guru says, “My disciple should win over me.” And the disciple says, “Let my Guru win.” Both wish victory for the other — and that is the healthiest relationship.

If a student begins to argue with the teacher, thinking he knows more, then you know that is the beginning of the end of wisdom. Then the student will not grow. A wise teacher or a mentor always wishes that the student goes beyond him. “I have reached a certain height, but my student must go even higher,” the teacher prays. And a wise student knows, “When my small mind wins, I suffer. But when my Guru wins, I flourish. So let my Guru always win."

A good mentor, first of all, must have patience. The people who will seek your mentoring may have different levels of understanding, intelligence, and capabilities to learn. But the teacher’s patience can transform the situation.

When mentees evolve, they are bound to meet confusion. Confusion is a sign of growth—it means old concepts are breaking down. A good mentor recognises this and guides the mentee through it, never letting them cling to one idea for too long.

A good mentor needs intuition. It’s not just about strategies; it’s about sensing the right moves—where to invest, when to and how to innovate.

