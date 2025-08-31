Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Day 5 Aarti LIVE: Spiritual Afternoon Ritual Continues At Mumbai's Most Popular Ganesh Pandal

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Mumbai’s heartbeat during Ganesh Chaturthi lies at Lalbaug, where the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja continues to draw lakhs of devotees everyday. Since its inception in 1934, this legendary idol has symbolised devotion, unity, and Mumbai’s festive spirit. Marking its 92nd year in 2025, the celebrations are grander than ever, blending tradition with a modern digital reach.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 day 5 afternoon aarti

On Sunday, August 31, 2025, the pandal echoed with chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as the daily afternoon aarti unfolded. Thousands joined the ritual and created an atmosphere of deep faith and joy. The aarti has become a daily highlight, pulling both locals and outstation devotees.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 live aarti and darshan

Recognising that not everyone can brave the long queues, the Mandal has continued its 24x7 live streaming service this year. Streaming began at 5:00 AM on August 27 and will run until Anant Chaturdashi on September 7, 2025, enabling devotees across the world to witness the aarti and darshan from home.

Check link here: Lalbaug Cha Raja 2025 live darshan

Tirupati Balaji-inspired pandal

One of the biggest attractions this year is the Tirupati Balaji-themed pandal, crafted with intricate artistry and cultural symbolism. Its design has become a major draw, with visitors praising the attention to detail and spiritual ambience that complements the grandeur of Lalbaugcha Raja himself.

Unstoppable devotee rush

Despite the digital broadcast, the on-ground rush is overwhelming. Queues stretch for hours, with some devotees waiting up to 20 hours for darshan. Social media is flooded with visuals of long lines, devotional chants, and emotional moments as people bow before the beloved Bappa. For many, this is not just a ritual but a heartfelt tradition that reconnects them with their faith.