Mumbai Masala: Timeless Melodies Live On Through Rasikeshu

Music composer Anil Biswas' contribution to Hindi film music is unbelievable. Even today many of his songs give goosebumps when you listen to them. Who can forget songs like "Seene mein sulagte hai Arman...," "Ae dil mujhe aise jagah le chal...," "Shukriya aye pyar tera..," "Dil jalta hai.. " etc. Even the most emotionally frigid soul will be touched by these ageless melodies. The good news is that his children, Shikha and Amit, have floated a platform called "Rasikeshu" not only to further popularize Anilda's songs but to expose connoisseurs to the other best in music. They will curate in a year three cozy "mehfils" in gymkhanas and other private places. They are already hosting parties at select music lovers' homes. Details can be had from Shikha 9811555570.

Nearly 100 young artists from Sri Shankara Mattham played Nadaswara in Matunga on Sunday to mark the 127th birth anniversary of maestro T N Rajarathinam Pillai | Vijay Gohil

Chembur's New Foodie Haven: Banana Leaf Shines

An entire upmarket "khau galli" has come up opposite Diamond Garden in Chembur. Apart from old food outlets like Lamba (justly famous for its prawns Koliwada), over a dozen new ones are jostling for attention. One of them is Banana Leaf, a south Indian vegetarian experience with 14 other branches spread over the metropolis.

The place exudes homely warmth and obviously, the chefs appear to be in love with the food they create. Nothing else explains the tasteful items on the menu, including jeera milagu rasam, thakkali paruppu rasam, a range of benne and other dosas, Guntur masala idli, Coorg idli, kozhukattais, Kara Pongal, Chettinad appam, semiya upma et al. The options are simply amazing. We settled for the Dakshin bhojanam limited thali and honestly couldn't finish it.

It included neer dosas, kadala curry, string beans in coconut milk, sukka suran, dal, raita, curd, bisi bele bath and sabudana payasam. They are having Onam sadhya on September 4 and 5. Check it out.

Tailpiece

According to a wag, the best way to find out which came first, chicken or egg, is to order them online!! (Compiled by S Balakrishnan)