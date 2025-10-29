 Mumbai: Retired Govt Officer Duped Of ₹71 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Using Underworld Don Abu Salem's Name
Mumbai: Retired Govt Officer Duped Of ₹71 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Using Underworld Don Abu Salem's Name

In Mumbai, fraudsters posing as Nashik Police duped a retired government officer of ₹71.24 lakh by invoking underworld don Abu Salem’s name. Claiming the officer’s account was linked to Salem’s funds, they sent fake court warrants and threatened arrest. Terrified, he transferred the money before realizing it was a scam. A cybercrime FIR has been registered.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Retired Govt Officer Duped Of ₹71 Lakh In Cyber Fraud Using Underworld Don Abu Salem's Name | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a shocking cybercrime case, fraudsters allegedly used the name of underworld don Abu Salem to cheat a retired government officer of ₹71.24 lakh in Mumbai. The scammers posed as officers from Nashik Police, threatened the victim, and gradually gained his trust before siphoning off the money into multiple accounts.

How the Fraud Unfolded:  According to sources, the fraudsters contacted the victim multiple times between September 23 and October 15 through phone calls and WhatsApp video calls. Introducing themselves as Nashik Police officials, they claimed that some “suspicious funds” linked to Abu Salem had been transferred into the officer’s bank account.

The conmen further told him that the money was related to a stock fraud and ransom racket connected to Mumbai’s top 10 wanted criminals. To make their claims appear legitimate, they even sent forged Supreme Court arrest warrants and a fake dossier containing photos of “wanted” criminals.

Threats Using Abu Salem’s Name:  The fraudsters claimed that 10% of the money deposited in the victim’s account was Abu Salem’s commission. They threatened that if he did not cooperate with the investigation, he would be implicated in an underworld-linked money laundering case. Terrified by the threats and the fabricated documents, the retired officer transferred ₹71.24 lakh to various accounts as instructed, under the pretext of “verification.”

FIR Registered, Probe Underway:  When the victim realized he had been duped, he immediately approached the East Region Cyber Police Station and filed a complaint. Police have registered an FIR against four unknown person under relevant sections of the BNS and the Information Technology Act for cheating and cybercrime. An investigation has been launched to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount.

