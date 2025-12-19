Panvel Civic Polls 2026: All-Party Meet Held To Ensure Strict Implementation Of Model Code Of Conduct

Election officials and political party representatives attend an all-party meeting ahead of Panvel Municipal Corporation elections | File Photo

Panvel, Dec 19: With the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections approaching, an all-party meeting was held on Thursday to ensure the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct as per the Election Commission’s directives. The meeting was organised to ensure that the election process is conducted in a transparent, fair and peaceful manner.

Election Officials and Political Representatives Attend

The meeting, held at the auditorium, was chaired by Election Officer and Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale and was attended by all Returning Officers, Deputy Municipal Commissioners and representatives of various political parties.

Briefing on Election Process and Code of Conduct

Additional Commissioner Mahesh Mehamale briefed political party representatives on the election process, including the offline submission of nomination forms with required documents, affidavits and supporting certificates, scrutiny of nominations, withdrawal of candidature, polling and counting of votes. He also explained the rules related to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct during the election period.

Guidelines for Campaigning and Poll-Day Activities

Officials informed that separate guidelines are applicable for political parties and candidates regarding public meetings, processions, campaign materials and campaigning through social and electronic media. Prior permission is mandatory for all campaign-related activities. Clear instructions were also issued regarding the use of vehicles on polling day, entry into polling stations and the use of campaign materials.

Election Expenditure Monitoring Explained

On the issue of election expenditure, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Mangesh Gavde, representing the Expenditure Monitoring Committee, said that candidates must maintain a separate account of election expenses. He added that details of funds received, donations and all election-related expenditures must be properly recorded.

Monitoring of Media and Social Media Campaigns

To monitor media-related campaigning, the administration has constituted a Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC), which will keep a close watch on social media and digital platforms. Candidates were urged to ensure that no violation of the Model Code of Conduct takes place during online or electronic media campaigns.

Appeal for Coordination and Peaceful Elections

The administration appealed for coordination among the civic administration, police department and all concerned agencies to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully, within the legal framework and in accordance with democratic values.

