Panvel Municipal Corporation Releases Draft Electoral Roll With 5,800 Corrections | File Photo (Representational Image)

The Panvel Municipal Corporation has published its draft electoral roll after examining nearly 29,000 objections, of which corrections were made in about 5,800 cases. Around 22,000 objections were related to duplicate voter entries.

“The draft electoral roll has been prepared after following due process as per the directions of the State Election Commission,” said an official . “At this stage, the focus is on correcting ward-wise placement of voters rather than deleting names.”

The draft list includes approximately 5.54 lakh voters across the Panvel civic limits. The objection-and-suggestion process was conducted to finalise the electoral roll ahead of the upcoming municipal elections.

According to the civic election department, most objections pertained to voters’ names appearing in incorrect wards or being duplicated across multiple wards. “After scrutiny, nearly 5,800 voters were shifted to the wards corresponding to their residential addresses, while the names of around 20,000 voters were restored to their original wards,” an official said.

The issue drew political attention after duplicate voter entries became a topic of national debate, prompting parties from the Maha Vikas Aghadi to submit a large number of objections. However, election officials clarified that “objections at the draft stage are meant only to resolve ward-allocation discrepancies and not to delete names outright.”

Despite these corrections, some residents continue to raise concerns. “Even in the draft list, several voters’ names are still not aligned with their actual addresses,” said a resident

Responding to the criticism, the election department maintained that all valid objections were addressed. “In cases of duplicate voter entries, a separate verification exercise is underway to ensure that each voter can vote at only one location,” an official said, adding that “the identification of such duplicate entries will be completed by the 27th of this month.”

