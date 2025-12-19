Two-Thirds Of NMMC Corporators Elected In 2015 Were Crorepatis: ADR Analysis |

Navi Mumbai: A look at the financial background of corporators elected to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in 2015 reveals that wealth has long played a dominant role in the city’s civic politics.

Of the 111 corporators elected in 2015, 105 submitted complete affidavits to the Election Commission. An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Maharashtra Election Watch showed that 69 corporators, or nearly 66 per cent, were crorepatis. The average declared asset value stood at Rs 4.54 crore, while 14 corporators reported assets exceeding Rs 10 crore, underlining the financial clout within the civic body.

Affidavit data showed that NCP’s Netra Shirke topped the wealth chart with declared assets of Rs 40.30 crore, followed by Shiv Sena’s Kishor Patkar with Rs 37.92 crore and Namdev Bhagat with Rs 30.47 crore. BJP’s Ramchandra Gharat reported assets worth Rs 26.03 crore, while Shiv Sena’s Suresh Kulkarni declared Rs 17.67 crore. At the other end, only three corporators declared assets of less than Rs 5 lakh, including Congress corporator Anita Manvatkar, who reported Rs 3.91 lakh. Affidavits of six corporators were found incomplete or unclear and were excluded from the analysis.

As the city now heads towards the NMMC elections scheduled for January 15, the political landscape has become far more complex than it was a decade ago. The main contest is unfolding within the Mahayuti, with Shinde Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) locked in an intense tussle over whether to contest together or independently. Both parties have begun screening aspirants and quietly reaching out to strong leaders from rival camps, even as uncertainty over the alliance has slowed down formal party switches.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) enters the fray amid organisational challenges following splits in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, and steady defections from the Congress over the past five years. These developments have weakened the opposition’s cohesion, making the task of taking on the ruling alliance partners more difficult.

Within the Mahayuti, BJP leaders have openly argued for contesting independently, warning that an alliance could result in ticket-sharing disputes and dissatisfaction among workers. Shinde Sena leaders, while publicly keeping the option of an alliance open, are simultaneously preparing for a solo fight at the ward level. Former corporators are largely inclined towards an alliance, while new aspirants fear losing their chances if seat-sharing is finalised.

“There is a strong feeling among workers to contest independently. If an alliance is formed, many may feel wronged. The sentiments of party workers will be conveyed to the leadership,” said a party leader from BJP, said.

Shinde faction Sena leaders insist the party is ready for any eventuality. “The party’s strength has increased in Navi Mumbai. There is organisational structure in every ward, and the election will be fought as per the instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,” said Vijay Nahata, deputy leader of Shinde Sena.

From the opposition camp, Vitthal More, deputy leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, said the party would follow the line set by its leadership. “The election has been announced. We will fight it with full strength, following the directions of the party leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, Namdev Bhagat, district president of the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), said the alliance decision would be taken at the senior level. “We worked to ensure Mahayuti candidates won the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Now the alliance decision will be taken at the senior level. We will give maximum opportunity to educated and experienced professionals from all fields,” he said.

Adding to the high-pitched campaign, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik has asserted that the next mayor of Navi Mumbai will be from the BJP, signalling the party’s ambition to dominate the civic body. Renewed alliance talks have also created confusion among leaders planning to switch parties, with many delaying decisions to avoid the risk of losing both party affiliation and candidature.

With 111 seats across 28 wards at stake, the Navi Mumbai civic elections are shaping up to be a contest defined by financial muscle, alliance arithmetic and intense intra-alliance rivalry, making the January 15 poll a crucial political test for all major parties in the city.

